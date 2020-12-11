Friday, Dec. 11: 7 p.m.: Prince William County police have identified the victim of the fatal police shooting in Four Seasons Thursday night as Kurtis Kay Frevert, 79.
Frevert was shot and killed by Prince William County police officers sometime after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 after an encounter with police that took place outside his home. Frevert was armed with a handgun.
Police were called to Frevert's home at about 7:15 p.m. after a family member reported that he was armed and making concerning statements, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William Count Police Department.
Both the police department and the Prince William commonwealth's attorney's office are investigating the fatal shooting. The five officers involved remain on paid leave, police said.
Friday, Dec. 11 2 p.m.: Commonwealth's attorney launches review of fatal police shooting of Dumfries man, 79
Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth has launched a review of a police-involved shooting that claimed the life of a 79-year-old Four Seasons man Thursday night, her office announced Friday.
An “incident review team” consisting of Ashworth, Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kristina Robinson and another deputy county attorney will review all police-worn body camera footage as well as all evidence collected and interviews conducted by police.
The team will conduct follow-ups “as necessary,” according to a statement from Ashworth’s office.
The timeline for the review is not yet known, the statement said.
Meanwhile, acting Police Chief Jarad Phelps issued a video announcement Friday afternoon, promising "a complete and comprehensive investigation of the facts so an unbiased, independent decision can be made concerning the officers' actions."
"This process is already under way but it will take time. The integrity of the investigation is paramount. I realize the community has questions and once we are able to release more information, we will do so," Phelps added. "I’m asking for your patience and your understanding until all facts are known."
Phelps also called the fatal shooting "heartbreaking" and asked the community to keep the victim's family, as well as the public safety officers involved, in their thoughts and prayers.
Five Prince William County police officers fired shots at the victim, who has not yet been identified, after they encountered him returning to his home armed with a handgun sometime after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10.
The man had made “concerning statements” to his wife about an hour earlier and had left their home on foot, walking toward a nearby wooded area. He was spotted by a police helicopter and eventually encountered the police officers while returning to his home, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Officers responded to the home, located in the 3600 block of Secret Grove Court in the Four Seasons subdivision, at about 7:15 p.m., Perok said Thursday.
It’s not yet clear whether the man fired his gun at the police officers during the encounter, Perok said.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital and died of his injuries, Perok said.
All five officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid leave while both an internal police investigation and a criminal investigation into the incident are complete, Perok said.
Reviews of police-involved shootings by local commonwealth’s attorney’s offices are routine in Prince William County and also occurred under Ashworth’s predecessor, former commonwealth’s attorney Paul Ebert.
Friday, Dec. 11: Dumfries man, 79, dies after being shot by police
A 79-year-old Four Seasons man was shot and killed by Prince William County police Thursday night after officers arrived at his home in response to reports that he was armed with a gun and making concerning statements, police said.
Five Prince William County police officers discharged their department-issued handguns toward the man after they encountered him armed with the firearm and returning to his residence from a nearby wooded area, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Departement.
It is not known how many bullets struck the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, Perok said in a news release issued at 12:42 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
When police arrived at the man’s home, located in the 3600 block of Secret Grove Court, at 7:14 p.m., the man had left the residence and was on foot with the handgun in the community, Perok said.
Officers requested helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police to aid in the search. Members of the Prince William County Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team and Co-Responder Unit were on scene, Perok said.
At this time, it is unknown if the man discharged his weapon, Perok said.
A helicopter located the man returning to his home from the wooded area. Officers encountered the man, and the shots were fired, Perok said.
Between the time of the initial call and the shooting, officers were on scene for more than an hour, Perok said.
The involved officers will be placed on routine paid leave. The Prince William County Police Department is the lead agency investigating the incident. A criminal investigation and separate administrative investigation are currently underway, Perok said.
Four Seasons is an "active-adult" 55+ community of about 800 homes and 1,400 residents located along Va. 234 near Dumfries.
More details are still being gathered in this incident and will be released when available. The investigation continues, Perok said.
Original story: Prince William County police are investigating an officer-involved shooting of man in Four Seasons Thursday night, police said.
Police were called to the 3600 block of Secret Grove in Dumfries at 7:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. An individual was shot and transported to an area hospital, police said in a news release.
No officers were injured in the incident. There is no active threat to the community, police spokesman 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
More information will be released when available, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.