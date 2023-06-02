Police have identified a 28-year-old man as a suspect in a mass shooting in Dale City last week that left three men dead and a fourth seriously injured but have not yet made an arrest. Police also announced a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the man's arrest and conviction.
Donald Antonio Barahona Quinonez, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with three counts of murder and other felonies in connection with the May 26 shooting that resulted in the deaths of three men: Edwin Geovanny Salmon, 37; Luis Alonzo Salgado-Rivas, 41; and Kevin Josue Vallecillo Mendoza, 23, all of Woodbridge, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
A fourth victim, a 21-year-old Woodbridge man, was also injured in the shooting but is expected to survive.
The shooting occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26 inside a home in the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue in Dale City. The home is across the street from Birchdale Park and Community Center. During the investigation, police determined that the men had been "hanging out together since the day prior," Perok said in an email.
Police have not yet released a motive for the shooting, but no drug activity is suspected to have occurred inside the home before the shots were fired, Perok said. Police are not releasing any additional details until Barahona Quinonez is in custody.
Police say Barahona Quinonez is "known in the area" but they have not been able to locate him. They also do not have a description of a vehicle he might be driving, Perok said.
Barahona Quinonez is described as a Hispanic male, who 5 feet 10 inches tall and weights 240 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. The mug shot police released is from July 2022, according to a Prince William County police news release.
On Monday, May 29, police identified the three fatalities and said one of the men, Salmon, 37, died at the scene. The shooting occurred inside the home but Salmon was found lying on the grass in front of the home and was pronounced dead after rescue personnel arrived.
Salgado-Rivas, 41, was found inside the home and died later Friday, May 26 at an area hospital.
Since the shooting occurred, police said the incident "does not appear to be random."
On Friday, May 26, Prince William County Police Maj. Kevin Hughart said the violence was "limited to this individual home."
"At this time, our investigators are on scene, talking to witnesses, talking to neighbors and everyone in the neighborhood, and we are very convinced that the violence that took place at this residence today is limited to this individual home," Hughart said.
Hughart declined to say what kind of gun was used in the shootings.
The incident brings the number of homicides in Prince William County since Jan. 1 to 11, five of which occurred in May alone, according to information provided by Prince William County police.
There were 20 homicides in Prince William County in 2022, which was double the number in 2021 and the highest since 2016, when there were 22, according to the police department’s annual report.
This is a developing news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
