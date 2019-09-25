Police have identified the victim of an overnight shooting in Dumfries early Tuesday morning as Antonio Kaoul Smith, 37, of Dumfries.
Smith was found in the roadway on Chesapeake Drive, suffering from a gunshot wound, at 3:51 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, according to the Prince William County Police Department.
The investigation continues, according to Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police by calling 703-792-7000 or submitting a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Two men have died as a result of overnight shootings in Woodbridge and Dumfries, according to updated reports from Prince William County police.
Police have identified a 45-year-old Woodbridge man who died after a shooting reported in the 1300 block of E Street in Woodbridge at about 9:51 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
The victim, identified as Stonnie Ray Chavis, 45, of Woodbridge, died at the hospital, according to a Prince William County police news release.
The second shooting, reported at 3:51 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, has also claimed the life of an adult man, whom police have not yet identified.
That shooting occurred on Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries, police said.
No arrests have been made in either incident. More information will be released as it is made available.
7 a.m. UPDATE: A 45-year-old Woodbridge man has died as a result of a shooting Monday night in Woodbridge.
Police were called to the 1300 block of E Street in Woodbridge to investigate at 9:51 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Stonnie Ray Chavis, 45, died at the hospital, according to a Prince William County police news release.
The investigation revealed there was a "gathering" going on inside the home when the shooting occurred. The incident does not appear to be random, the release said.
No arrest has been made in the incident. More information will be released when available, police said.
The shooting was the first of two to occur locally on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
Police are also investigating a shooting reported at 3:51 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, on Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries. In that incident, one “victim” – police did not specify the victim’s gender -- was flown to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Original post: Police are investigating two shootings in Woodbridge and Dumfries that occurred hours apart on Monday night and early Tuesday morning, leaving two people with serious injuries.
The first occurred at 9:51 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, in the 1300 block of E Street in Woodbridge. In that incident, an adult male victim was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a report posted on the Prince William County Police Department's Facebook page.
The second shooting occurred at 3:51 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, on Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries. In that incident one “victim” – police did not specify the victim’s gender -- was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.
No suspect information was immediately available in either incident. Residents should expect a heavy police presence in both areas. Further information will be released when available, the post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.