UPDATED: Prince William County police have identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in Manassas Saturday night as Alvaro Rene De Leon Alvarez, 50.
Alvarez is said to have "no fixed address," according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at about 10:19 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 near the intersection of Sudley and Portsmouth roads in the West Gate area of Manassas.
A 53-year-old Manassas woman was arrested Sunday, April 16 in connection with the crash, according to police.
The police investigation revealed that Alvarez was struck by a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck while he was attempting to cross Sudley Road. Alvarez was not walking in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing, according to an earlier police news release.
The driver of the truck, identified as Norma Rosas Bustos, 53, of Manassas, left the scene of the crash and was arrested and charged April 16 with felony hit and run. She was released after posting a $50,000 secured bond pending an upcoming court hearing, the release said.
