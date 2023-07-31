UPDATED: A man who died Saturday after a tree fell on his Montclair home has been identified as Kenneth Allan Lee, 44.
Lee was inside his home, located in the 15300 block of Holly Hill Drive, when a large tree from the backyard fell onto the peak of the two story home, breaking through the attic.
A family member who was inside the home when the tree fell but not injured called 911.
Fire and rescue personnel arrived at around 5:48 p.m. Lee was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The cause of Lee's death has not yet been confirmed but is suspected to be related to the fallen tree. The state medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy, Carr said in a news release.
Destructive winds gusting at more than 80 miles per hour toppled trees onto roads and houses and knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses as storms swept through the area at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.
Several trees were downed in Montclair and throughout Woodbridge and Dale Cit as a result of the storm.
This is a developing story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
