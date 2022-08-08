Police have identified a man whose body was recovered from Lake Montclair Saturday and are sharing a few more details about the incident, including that the man went under water while trying to climb the ladder of a swimming platform at the lake -- not after jumping off of it.
The swimmer, Benjamin Alexander Segura Artiga, 38, of Lorton, was swimming at Lake Montclair's Dolphin Beach with two acquaintances when he attempted to climb the dock’s ladder and suddenly went under the water, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Life guards on duty at the beach attempted to locate the man before contacting police at about 4:22 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Carr said in a news release.
Members of the police department’s marine unit responded and used sonar equipment to search for Artiga, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, also a Prince William County police spokesman.
Artiga's body was located and recovered at about 7:40 p.m. that night and transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and to determine the cause of death, Carr said.
At this time, police do not suspect foul play, Carr said.
Lake Montclair is located in the Montclair subdivision outside Dumfries. The manmade lake has three beaches supervised by lifeguards. The lake is open to residents daily for swimming and recreation throughout the summer months.
