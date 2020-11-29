UPDATED: The victim of an early Sunday morning shooting in Woodbridge has been identified as Michael Adom, 18, of Woodbridge.
Adom was apparently shot sometime after 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, amid a large gathering at a residence in the 4000 block of Westwind Drive, according to Prince William County police.
Detectives continue to seek assistance from any witnesses to the shooting, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Residents in the area reported gunshots in the area at about 6:19 a.m. Sunday. They told police “a large group of people” was gathered in the area when shots were fired.
Shortly after, the group dispersed, and police were notified, Carr said in a news release.
While investigating, officers were notified that Adom was brought to an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. He died later as a result of his injuries, Carr said.
The shooting has been declared a homicide. There is no suspect information available at this time, police said.
Westwind Drive is a residential area of single-family homes just west of Prince William Parkway between Minnieville and Old Bridge roads.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
Original report: Prince William County police are investigating a shooting in Woodbridge Sunday that left an adult man dead.
Police said the shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Westwind Drive in Woodbridge, a residential area of single-family homes just west of Prince William Parkway between Minnieville and Old Bridge roads.
The shooting has been declared a homicide. There is no suspect information available at this time, according to a Prince William County Police Department tweet posted at 10:21 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.
Police did not say when the shooting was reported or occurred.
Residents can expect a heavy police presence, the post said.
#FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: #Homicide | #Woodbrige; #PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of Westwind Dr. An adult male with gunshot injuries has died. No suspect information is available at this time. Residents can expect heavy police presence pic.twitter.com/u5iYpRzQpt— Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) November 29, 2020
This is a developing story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.