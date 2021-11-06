UPDATED: Police identify 2 20-year-old men killed in Dale City double-homicide, release suspect's description

Prince William County police are still looking for a man who fled a double homicide in Dale City Friday morning that left two 20-year-old Woodbridge men dead and a third man injured.
The fatal shootings occurred after two men forced their way into a home on Renegade Court and exchanged gunfire with a 20-year-old resident who was killed along with one of the suspects, according to police.
The incident was reported to police at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. Officers arrived at the home, located in the 14100 block of Renegade Court in a residential area off Spriggs Road, and found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police immediately rendered first aid to the wounded, but two died at the scene.
The two men who were killed were identified Saturday afternoon as Joseph James Harden, 20, who lived at the home, and Zhabriell Antoine Perkins, also 20, who was one of the two men who charged into the home that morning, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
The third man, a 21-year-old contractor, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The homeowner, a 59-year-old woman, was not injured, Perok said in a news release.
The second suspect remained at large on Saturday afternoon, but police released a photograph of him and his black 2014 Jeep Cherokee. The vehicle has a silver trim package and Virginia temporary license plates: 98254K, the release said.
The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a stripe on the sleeve and black pants, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
Police say Harden is believed to have been targeted in the encounter, which was not random.
More information will be released when available. The investigation continues, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.