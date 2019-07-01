UPDATED: Prince William police have identified the teenage boy who escaped the custody of a sheriff’s deputy at the juvenile detention center Monday as Jairo Argueta Benitez, 16.
Police do not usually divulge the names of juveniles charged with crimes but have released Benitez’s name with permission from the Prince William County Juvenile and Domestic Relations court, according to a police press release.
Police have surrounded the detention center, located on Va. 234, in a search for the Benitez. He broke free from a deputy escorting him back there Monday afternoon after a court appearance for a non-violent offense, said Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the teen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500.
Benitez is described as a Hispanic male, 16, 5 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds with medium-length, curly black hair and thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, jeans and leg restraints.
The deputy was not injured in connection with the teen’s escape. A police K-9 and helicopter are currently assisting search efforts, Perok said in a news release.
