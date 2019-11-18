A fight at a Woodbridge sound studio led to the shooting death of a 32-year-old man early Monday morning, according to police.
The victim was identified as Tristan Vernon Sellers, 32, of Washington D.C.
Officers responded at 1:05 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, to the 1400 block of Old Bridge Road. They arrived, to find an unresponsive, 32-year-old man outside in the parking area who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
A preliminary investigation revealed the man was shot during an altercation at DMV Studios, Perok said in a news release.
Police have not yet made an arrest, but the homicide unit is actively investigating, Perok said.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
