UPDATED: Police determine 'suspicious device' found at the mall posed no threat

UPDATED: A suspicious device that prompted police to evacuate part of Potomac Mills mall Saturday night has been determined not to pose threat to the public, according to Prince William County police.
Officers responded to the mall at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 to investigate the device. The area near the food court was evacuated at about 8:15 p.m., Prince William County police said in a tweet.
*INCIDENT: #PoliceActivity | #Woodbridge -- Officers are on scene investigating a suspicious device that was located at Potomac Mills Mall. The area is currently being evacuated and residents are being asked to avoid the area. A heavy police presence may be expected. pic.twitter.com/wWzRmdOTJZ— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) February 13, 2022
At 9:43 p.m. police said the item was found to be inert and not a threat to the mall. Police also searched the mall and found no additional suspicious devices, the tweet said.
"There is no danger to the public. Police units will be clearing the scene," the department said.
