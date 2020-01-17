UPDATED: A teenage girl has been charged with reckless driving in connection with an October crash that claimed the life of a Woodbridge woman who worked in the cafeteria at Graham Park Middle School.
Meanwhile, the search for a second vehicle involved in the crash and fled the scene continues, 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said Friday.
Prince William County police have been investigating since Oct. 11 an early morning crash in the 3600 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle that led to the death of Zorka Vesovic, 67.
Vesovic was remembered for knowing Graham Park students' names and for her delicious cinnamon rolls, according to news reports following the accident.
Vesovic was crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle at 6:53 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, according to previous news reports.
In October, police said their investigation determined that Vesovic was struck by two vehicles in the incident.
The teenage driver, who was charged Wednesday, Jan. 15, was driving a 2010 Hyundai Sonata. The second vehicle involved in the crash is described as a "dark colored, newer model Toyota Camry that may have damage to the under carriage," Perok said in a news release issued Friday, Jan. 17
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
Oct. 14 report: Prince William County police are now looking for a second vehicle in connection with an accident on Graham Park Road Friday morning that killed a pedestrian from Woodbridge.
On Friday, Oct. 11, investigators from Prince William County Police Department's crash investigation unit received additional information concerning the fatal crash that occurred in the 3600 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle at 6:53 a.m. that morning.
The investigation revealed the pedestrian killed in the accident was struck a second time by a second vehicle that did not stop, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The vehicle is identified as a dark colored, newer model Toyota Camry that may have damage to the under carriage, Carr said in a news release.
The victim, Zorka Vesovic, 67, of Woodbridge, was transported to the hospital after she was hit while walking in the crosswalk on Graham Park Road. Vesovic was pronounced dead at the hospital. No other injuries were reported.
A 2010 Hyundai Sonata, driven by a 16-year-old girl, was also involved in the incident. The teen remained at the scene of the crash, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
