More than two months after Michael Eugene Hawkins III, 25, of Woodbridge, was fatally shot during a Sunday afternoon argument outside his Woodbridge apartment complex, police have boosted the reward for information leading to the arrest of suspect Jeffrey Donelle Hampton to $10,000.
On Thursday, Aug. 10, Prince William County police announced that the reward for information leading to Hampton's arrest and conviction had been raised from $5,000 to $10,000.
Hampton, a convicted felon, is wanted on murder and other charges in connection with Hawkins’ death. He was identified as a suspect in June, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Hawkins was shot during an exchange of gunfire outside the Misty Ridge Apartment Complex, located in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Court, at about 2:43 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, according to police.
The apartment complex is in eastern Woodbridge off Delaware Drive between Richmond Highway and Blackburn Road.
Hampton is described as a Black man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes and a neck tattoo.
Anyone with information about Hampton or the shooting is urged to call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
May 22: 25-year-old Woodbridge man dies in gunfight outside his apartment
A 25-year-old Woodbridge man is dead, and police are still looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting over the weekend that happened outside the Misty Ridge apartment complex in Woodbridge.
Police responded to the apartment complex, located at 15000 Lost Canyon Court, in Woodbridge, at 2:43 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 to investigate the shooting. Police determined that the victim, identified as Michael Eugene Hawkins III, and another man were involved in a verbal altercation in front of the complex, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Gunfire was exchanged between the parties, and Hawkins was struck in the lower body. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries, Perok said in a news release.
The suspect fled from the scene before police arrived. The apartment complex is located off of Delaware Drive between Richmond Highway and Blackburn Road.
“Detectives are currently following up on leads into the investigation and suspect. More information will be released when available,” Perok said in the release.
The homicide is the Prince William County’s ninth since Jan. 1 and the second to occur over the past weekend.
A 63-year-old Manassas woman was fatally shot Sunday during a dispute with her tenant, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.