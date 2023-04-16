A 53-year-old Manassas woman was arrested Sunday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash along Sudley Road outside West Gate late Saturday night that resulted in the death of a pedestrian, according to police.
The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released pending the notification of family members. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near the intersection of Sudley and Portsmouth roads in Manassas, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The police investigation revealed the pedestrian was struck at about 10:19 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 by a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian was attempting to cross Sudley Road when they were struck.
The driver of the truck, identified as Norma Rosas Bustos, 53, of Manassas, left the scene of the crash, Carr said in a news release.
Bustos was arrested and charged with felony hit and run in connection with the crash. She was released after posting a $50,000 secured bond pending an upcoming court hearing, the release said.
