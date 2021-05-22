UPDATED: Police are still searching for suspects in Montclair double shooting

UPDATED: As of Saturday morning, Prince William County police had yet to announce an arrest in connection with a double shooting that took place Friday night in the parking lot of the Lake Montclair Center shopping area in Montclair.
Officers were called to the shopping center, located in the 5200 block of Waterway Drive, at 9:20 p.m. on Friday, May 21. Two men were located with gunshot wounds, but the suspects fled the scene before police arrived, according to Officer Richmond Appau, a police spokesman.
Both men were transported to an area hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds. Neither their ages or the severity of their injuries has yet been released.
A police helicopter and K9 unit assisted in the search for the suspects. The investigation is ongoing, Appau said.
Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.