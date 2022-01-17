UPDATED: Police are searching for 18-year-old Bristow man in fatal shooting in Manassas

Prince William County police have issued a warrant for the arrest of an 18-year-old Bristow man in connection with the death of a woman who was fatally shot Monday in an apartment in Manassas.
Police identified both the suspect and the victim Monday night. The victim was Mary Anne Smoot, 37, of no fixed address. The suspect was identified as Maquan Omari McCray, 18, of Bristow, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County police.
The police investigation revealed that Smoot and a family member went to the Raven Crest apartment complex, located in the 8100 block of Cobden Court in Manassas, on the morning of Monday, Jan. 17, to meet with McCray. The family member accompanying Smoot had had a previous relationship with McCray, Perok said in a news release.
Smoot and McCray got into a verbal altercation that escalated before the shooting occurred. McCray is alleged to have shot Smoot “multiple times” before fleeing on foot. No other injuries were reported, Perok said.
Smoot was pronounced dead at the scene.
McCray remained at large Monday evening, despite “an extensive search of the area” after the shooting, involving both police K-9s and a Fairfax County police helicopter, Perok said in a news release.
Detectives obtained warrants McCray’s arrest on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, Perok said.
McCray is described as a black man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on McCray’s whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.
