The driver of a pickup truck that was struck by a train in Haymarket last week, killing a 26-year-old Manassas man, has been charged with reckless driving in connection with the incident.
Police arrested Jose Odelino Gonzalez Valdez, 42, of Manassas Park, on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in connection with the Feb. 6 crash, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Valdez faces a misdemeanor reckless driving charge, which is punished with up to 12 months in jail, a fine up to $2,500, and driver’s license suspension for 60 days up to six months, according to Virginia code.
Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia, 26, of Manassas, died as a result of the crash, which occurred at about 6:31 p.m. that night.
The police investigation into the crash determined that the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that Valdez and Mejia were riding in was heading north on Kapp Valley Way when the driver, Valdez, allegedly disregarded a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing, drove onto the tracks and was struck by a cargo train.
The impact of the collision caused the truck to temporarily leave the roadway and land upright several hundred feet from the railroad crossing in an easement of the railroad tracks between U.S. 15 and Kapp Valley Road, the release said.
Fire and rescue personnel responded to the crash and pronounced Mejia dead at the scene. Valdez was extricated from the truck and flown to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.