UPDATED: Penny’s Auto Parts, a fixture on Minnieville Road in Woodbridge for more than 40 years, lost one of its main building to fire early Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 13000 block of Minnieville Road in Woodbridge at 12:17 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, and arrived to find the main business office fully on fire, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
No injuries were reported, but the building is “a total loss,” Smolsky said.
The Prince William County fire marshal’s office was on the scene of the fire this morning, continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, Smolsky said in a news release.
No one could be immediately reached for comment at Penny’s Auto Parts Thursday morning.
The fire follows a Tuesday night blaze in Woodbridge that destroyed an abandoned home on Horner Road. Officials have not yet determined the cause of that fire, but there's no indication the two were related, Smolsky said Thursday morning.
This is a developing news story. It will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.