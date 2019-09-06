UPDATED: A Pennsylvania man who suffers from memory loss and disorientation was found safe by Arlington, Va., police at about 2 p.m. Friday, according to police.
Virginia State Police had issued a senior alert for Edward Reynolds Jr., 74, on Friday. He left his home in Thornbury Township in Chester County, Pennsylvania, at 12:50 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Reynolds was thought to be heading into Northern Virginia with his three dogs. He was located by Arlington authorities Friday afternoon, according to the Westtown East Goshen Regional Police Department.
