UPDATED: A pedestrian struck and killed by a passenger train in Woodbridge Saturday evening was walking "within the tracks" and "continued to walk within the tracks" after the train engineer sounded the horn to warn him, according to Prince William County police.
Police were alerted to the crash at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene, located near the railroad crossing at Featherstone Road, near Veterans Park, but the man was pronounced dead a the scene, according to Officer Adam Beard, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The victim's identity has not yet been released pending confirmation by the medical examiner's office and the notification of his family, Beard said in a Sunday, Aug. 13 news release.
No injuries were reported by anyone on the train. The pedestrian was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for identification.
This is a developing news story. It will be updated.
