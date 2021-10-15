UPDATED: Pedestrian dies from injuries sustained in Triangle hit-and-run

A 60-year-old Dumfries man has died from injuries he sustained Sept. 30 when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking in Triangle, according to local police.
Prince William County police were notified that the victim, identified as William Francis Fisher, of Dumfries, died on Thursday, Oct. 14.
An Oct. 15 autopsy confirmed Fisher's injuries and death were the result of being struck by the vehicle, according to Master Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Police are still searching for the person who hit Fisher. The only description of the suspect vehicle is a red- or maroon-colored vehicle with front-end damage, Carr said in a news release.
Police responded at about midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 30, to the 4300 block of Inn Street to investigate after an unconscious man was found lying in the roadway. The investigation revealed that the victim, later identified as Fisher, “was walking in a dimly lit area of the roadway, when he was struck by a maroon-colored vehicle,” Carr said in an Oct. 1 news release.
Fisher came to rest in the eastbound travel lane, where he was located by another motorist who contacted the police. The striking vehicle did not stop at the scene and continued driving, Carr said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
