UPDATED: Officials have reopened one lane of northbound Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County following a crash earlier this afternoon.
But traffic remains backed up for about 11 miles heading toward the scene of the accident, near mile marker 123.
That's according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, which posted the update at about 4:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.
All northbound lanes were completely shutdown following a one-vehicle crash first reported by VDOT at 1:18 p.m. Friday.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Original story: Motorists heading north on Interstate 95 from south of Fredericksburg are likely in for a long ride this afternoon.
All lanes of I-95 northbound are closed between Exit 118 at Thornburg and Exit 126 at mile marker 123 for a single-vehicle crash, according to the Virginia State Police.
Police have set up a detour at exit 118 to U.S. 1 northbound. Travelers are also being asked to consider using Va. 207 and Va. 301 northbound as alternatives to I-95.
As of about 3:30 p.m. traffic was backed up about nine miles approaching the scene of the crash, according to VDOT.
For updates, check @VaDOTFRED on Twitter.
