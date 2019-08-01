UPDATED: OmniRide commuter bus service is operating on its emergency service plan this morning due to a work stoppage by the union that represents its bus drivers.
OmniRide officials warned of a possibility of a work stoppage Wednesday night. It came to fruition this morning, resulting in some changes along bus routes, said Christine Rodrigo, OmniRide spokeswoman, in a news release.
In the Interstate-95 corridor, Express buses will operate to and from the Pentagon.
In the I-66 corridor, Express buses will operate to and from the Tysons Corner Metro Station.
Other OmniRide buses are expected to operate regular service.
Fares will be free on all buses that are not running regular service, the release said.
OmniRide passengers are encouraged to sign up for Rider Express alerts and monitor their website for updates.
OmniRide’s service contractor, First Transit, has been negotiating since March 2019 with the union that represents its bus drivers, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, OmniRide spokeswoman Christine Rodrigo said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
The AFSCME union and First Transit reached a tentative agreement in late June 2019, however the union later rejected that contract offer. On Tuesday, July 30, OmniRide learned AFSCME also rejected an offer to extend the current contract through Sept. 30 to allow for continued negotiations, Rodrigo said.
The contract expired Wednesday, July 31.
