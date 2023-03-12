OmniRide bus drivers voted overwhelmingly Sunday to accept the latest contract offer from Keolis, the private company that hires and manages the bus drivers, which could mean a return to normal commuter bus service as soon as Monday morning.
The drivers “are ecstatic. (They will) get a significantly large increase in their pay,” said Bill Davis, secretary/treasurer of Teamsters 639, the bus drivers’ union. “They’re excited to get back to work.”
As of 5:45 p.m. Sunday, March 12, OmniRide posted a service update saying several commuter Express routes will return to normal service on Monday, March 13. (See box)
Resuming regular commuter service might "take a few days," OmniRide spokeswoman Alyssa Ludwiczak said in an email Sunday afternoon.
The bus drivers met at OmniRide’s western Prince William facility Sunday morning and voted 103-7 to accept the contract Keolis offered on Friday, March 10, Davis said.
The deal is the first the union has negotiated with the Boston-based Keolis since OmniRide awarded the company the contract to manage the bus drivers about 18 months ago. Prior to Keolis, the contract was held by First Transit, Davis said.
“This was our first contract (with Keolis) so there were all these things we had to overcome in order to get a better deal,” Davis said.
The bus drivers walked off the job on Feb. 13 after negotiations, which began in mid-August, were no longer productive. Davis and said that while the strike was painful for the drivers financially, it was necessary to get the pay and benefits they were looking for.
Among the main sticking points in the negotiations were driver pay, the driver pay scale, health care benefits, matching funds for drivers’ 401k plans, holiday pay and 40-hour work weeks.
The deal the drivers’ approved, among other things, will shrink the former 16-year pay scale to just five years, meaning drivers will earn top pay after just five years on the job instead of 16.
It also offers across-the-board raises of about 14% as well as a 3% match for drivers’ 401k plans. Drivers had no 401k match previously from Keolis, Davis said.
Drivers will now also be paid time and a half for working on holidays, and about 90% of the drivers will be assigned 40-hour work weeks, which was not previously the case, Davis said.
The drivers were pushing to raise starting pay from $23 to $26 an hour and top pay from about $33 to $37.99 an hour, according to Matt McQuaid, a Teamsters 639 spokesman.
The strike was among the longest – if not the longest — in OmniRide’s history. But drivers believe they “would not have gotten this deal” without it, Davis said.
“The strike was devastating to the drivers. They had bills to pay, and (strike pay) is next to nothing,” he added. “But they knew if they didn’t stay out, they would continue to be mistreated. They were paid at such a low rate, it was disrespectful.”
Despite the strike, about 35 of the 150 bus drivers had returned to their jobs as of this past week. The number of drivers who stayed behind the wheel allowed OmniRide to offer limited local service and paratransit service, for disabled customers, throughout the four-week strike.
OmniRide began offering limited service from the Horner Road commuter lot in Woodbridge to the Pentagon as of Wednesday, March 8. During the previous week, they had added limited service to the Springfield Metro station.
The new deal will cost Keolis about $3 million more a year – or $12 million over the length of the four-year contract, according to details OmniRide shared on its website on Friday, March 10.
“While this is a large dollar amount, the cost is driven by the reduction of the number of years to reach top pay and is in line with industry standards, making OmniRide a highly competitive place to work,” the statement said. “This allows OmniRide to offer excellence in our services by hiring and retaining the region’s best operator workforce.”
It was not yet clear on Sunday whether the local governments that fund OmniRide will pay Keolis more to offset the cost of the new deal. Prince William County pays about 90% of the cost of the commuter bus service, while the remaining is paid by Manassas, Manassas Park and Stafford County.
Saturday, March 11: Union set to vote Sunday on deal that could end month-long OmniRide bus drivers' strike
Relief could be coming as soon as Monday morning to area commuters who rely on OmniRide buses to get to the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. and Tysons Corner.
The nearly monthlong bus drivers’ strike that has idled most OmniRide commuter buses since Feb. 13 could be over as soon as Monday morning if the union votes Sunday to ratify the latest offer from Keolis, the private company that holds a contract with the publicly funded transit service.
Both OmniRide and the union, Teamsters Local 639, announced the deal on Friday, March 10.
It offers a four-year labor agreement that addresses many of the issues that kept the union and Keolis at an impasse over the last four weeks.
“The agreement includes significant wage increases, including a major increase in the top rate of pay,” said Matt McQuaid, a Teamsters spokesman. “The workers will now have a 401k plan that the company contributes to. … Another significant victory with this contract is that the workers maintained their current health care plan without any cuts in benefits.”
The union will vote at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 12 at the OmniRide’s Western Facility in Manassas. The results of the vote will be announced shortly after noon. If the union ratifies the agreement, buses would roll as soon as Monday morning, according to a Teamsters 639 news release.
OmniRide posted additional details about the proposed agreement on its website late Friday afternoon. The increases in driver pay will cost Keolis about $3 million more a year – or $12 million over the length of the four-year contract, the OmniRide statement said.
“While this is a large dollar amount, the cost is driven by the reduction of the number of years to reach top pay and is in line with industry standards, making OmniRide a highly competitive place to work,” the statement said. “This allows OmniRide to offer excellence in our services by hiring and retaining the region’s best operator workforce.”
Other details:
The drivers’ pay scale, a significant topic of negotiations, would be compressed from 16 years to five years, meaning it would take just five years to reach top pay instead of 16.
The change amounts to a 14% pay raise across the scale in the first year of the contract and includes a $750 ratification bonus.
In addition to the pay scale change, drivers will receive 3% annual raises in each year of the contract.
They’ll also receive a 2% increase in 401k match for a total of 3%. Drivers with a CDL license will receive the same rate of pay regardless of their routes. There will be “increased and more frequent” attendance bonuses, and Juneteenth will be a paid holiday, OmniRide said.
OmniRide will update its service announcement for the coming week based on the outcome of the vote.
“We are hopeful that beginning Monday we can resume our full complement of OmniRide services,” its statement said. “Please keep an eye on the OmniRide website Sunday evening.”
