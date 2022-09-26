An off-duty federal police officer shot and wounded a 29-year-old Gainesville man in the Virginia Oaks subdivision Sunday evening after the man was observed pointing a gun at passing motorists, fired a round into the air and refused commands to drop his weapon, according to Prince William County police.
The man, identified by police Monday as Pete Donovan Womack, 29, of Gainesville, was shot in the upper body. He was transported to a nearby hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Police officers responded to the 14400 block of Club House Road, located in the Virginia Oaks subdivision in Gainesville, at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, to investigate after the off-duty officer reported the man to police.
The investigation revealed that Womack was walking along the roadway and pointing his firearm at passing motorists, including the off-duty federal law enforcement agent. The officer, who has not been identified, pulled to the side of the road a short distance away and observed the Womack firing into the air. The off-duty officer warned nearby residents before contacting police, Carr said in a news release.
Womack continued walking and was confronted by the off-duty officer as he approached the driveway of a nearby residence. At that point, the off-duty officer identified himself as a law enforcement agent and issued commands to Womack to drop the weapon. During the encounter, the off-duty officer fired his department-issued weapon, which struck Womack in the upper body, the release said.
Officers arrived at the location shortly afterward and provided immediate first aid to Womack until rescue personnel arrived and transported him to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, the release said.
No additional injuries nor property damage were reported. A firearm was recovered at the scene, the release said.
Womack was charged with one count of reckless handling of a firearm, one count of shooting within a roadway, and three counts of brandishing a firearm in connection with the incident. He remained hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, the release said.
Prince William County police are investigating the incident as well as the actions of the off-duty federal officer, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a police department spokesman.
The findings of the police investigation will be presented to Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth when the investigation is complete, Perok said in an email.
"This would have been done regardless of the person involved and where they were employed," Perok said.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security could not be immediately reached for comment Monday afternoon.
The incident comes about three weeks after four local police officers discharged their weapons during a Sept. 1 undercover police investigation into alleged fentanyl dealers in Dale City that resulted in the death of Jaiden Malik Carter, 19, of Woodbridge.
That police-involved shooting remains under investigation by Arlington County Police, who are part of a regional critical incident response team charged with investigating police-involved shootings. The CIRT investigation into that incident is ongoing, Carr said Monday.
This is a developing news story. It will be updated.
