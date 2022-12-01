UPDATE: Unity Reed High School remained on secure status as of about 11 a.m. Thursday, but police have determined there is "no threat" to the school and that there are "no indications" that "the person in question" in connection with reports of a gun in the parking lot was ever on campus.
The update comes after multiple Prince William County police officers reported to Unity Reed High School, located on Rixlew Drive in Manassas, in response to a social media post about a person having a gun in the parking lot of the school.
The school was placed in "secure" status, according to the police department's initial tweet, which was posted at 9:40 a.m.
At 10:34 a.m., police tweeted there was "no threat" at the school, but that the school would remain "secure" and that officers would remain on site.
"There are no indications the person was actually o campus," the tweet said. "Police are following up on the initial social media report and will remain on site," the tweet said.
9:59 a.m.: Police investigate reports of a person with a gun outside Unity Reed High School
Multiple Prince William County police officers were responding to Unity Reed High School Thursday morning in response to report posted on social media that someone in the school parking lot had a gun. No threats or "active violence" has occurred, however, according to police.
Unity Reed High School, located on Rixlew Drive in Manassas, was in "secure" status as of 9:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to a Prince William County Police Department tweet.
Police are "on scene of a reports of a person with a gun in the parking lot of Unity Reed H.S.," the tweet said. "...Heavy police presence on scene. NO THREAT IDENTIFIED OR ACTIVE VIOLENCE REPORTED."
Precautionary checks of the school are underway, the tweet says.
This is a developing story. Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
