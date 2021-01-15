UPDATED: Prince William County courts will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week because of "credible threats," according to the chief circuit court judge. But there have been no "specific threat[s]" to the local courthouse, police said Friday morning.
Prince William County Chief Judge Steven Smith issued a judicial emergency on Thursday to close the courts “upon credible evidence of a threat to the safety and security of the courthouse and those within the courthouse.”
The Prince William County Sheriff’s office did not immediately respond for requests for comment on the matter Friday morning.
The Prince William County Police Department, however, is now clarifying that there have been no "specific threat[s] to the courthouse" and that "the closure is solely precautionary," 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in an email Friday morning.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a memo earlier this week warning that armed protests are being planned in all 50 state capitals on or around Inauguration Day following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, by a mob of Trump supporters.
The FBI has urged police chiefs across the country to be on high alert for extremist activity in the run up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Federal authorities said in a joint bulletin on Wednesday, Jan. 14, that domestic violent extremists have been emboldened by the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6, and that poses an “elevated domestic terrorism threat” during the presidential transition and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.