UPDATED: No political connection in vandalism of county supervisor’s home

No political motive has been found in the vandalism discovered at a Prince William County supervisor’s home last week, according to police officials.
Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, said obscenities were spray-painted on his mailbox and a retaining wall on his property last Tuesday, March 16, either during or prior to a board of county supervisors’ vote on a controversial land-use case.
At the time, Angry raised concerns that the vandalism may be related to his position on the board or that itmight have been in response to his support for that specific land-use case, known as the “Independent Hill Small Area Plan.”
Angry confirmed on Wednesday evening the incident had been fully investigated by Prince William County police, and no political connection was found. Angry said police determined the people who spray-painted his property were neighborhood residents.
In an interview Wednesday, Angry said he would not press charges.
Police spokesman 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said Wednesday that police investigated the incident and determined the vandalism occurred last month “in addition to a few other incidents in the surrounding neighborhood.”
“In the other cases, it was determined that juveniles known in the area were responsible, but the victims had advised [that] the juveniles made efforts to clean up their activity, resulting in no one at that time wanting to pursue the matter further,” Perok said.
Friday, March 19: Prince William County supervisor’s home vandalized before controversial land-use vote
Police are investigating after a Prince William County supervisor’s home was spray painted with obscenities ahead of a vote on a controversial land-use case this week. But police say it’s unclear whether the incident was politically motivated.
Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, said in an interview Thursday that someone spray-painted obscenities on his mailbox and on a retaining wall outside his Woodbridge home on Tuesday, March 16, either before or during that day’s Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ meeting.
Angry said his wife was the first to notice the spray paint at around 5 p.m. March 16, as the supervisors' meeting was underway.
Angry found out about the incident at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, as the board was discussing – and debating – a plan to allow mixed-use development and a data center in the county’s “rural crescent” in the mid-county s Independent Hill area. The land-use case has been fiercely opposed by advocates and activists who want to keep new development out of the rural area.
Angry said it’s the first time his home has been vandalized in the nearly 20 years he and his family have lived in the home. He also said he believes his was the only home in the neighborhood that was vandalized that day after speaking with neighbors and driving throughout the neighborhood.
“We are aggressively investigating it,” Angry said. “I just find it odd that this happened at the same time that all of that rhetoric was just going on about the rural crescent.”
Police officers responded to Angry’s residence at 2:26 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, to investigate reported destruction of property and found that “a mailbox and a retaining wall were vandalized,” according to Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr.
“There is no suspect description at this time,” Carr said.
Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said Thursday the incident would be very concerning if it were found to be connected to Angry’s position on the board of county supervisors. He said a politically motivated incident could pose a safety risk for Angry and his family.
“We are taking this very seriously. And we are doing everything we can to get to the bottom of it,” Newsham said.
Angry said he hopes for his family’s safety that the incident was not related to his position on the board of county supervisors or his support for any specific political issues. Angry recently stated his support for allowing data centers in the “rural crescent,” including a proposal to allow them in a 800-acre area near Manassas National Battlefield Park.
“I've got a lot of police officers and detectives just trying to make sure it wasn't a politically charged event. I'm kind of hoping that it was some misguided youth that's just doing mischievous things so that it's not tied to any of that. I don't want to put my family in that situation,” Angry said.
Angry said he is not worried for his own safety after the incident, but added that he is concerned by some comments made by county residents during public comment time on Tuesday. Angry is the first African American to be elected to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. He won a special election in April 2019 to fill the Neabsco District seat after the late John Jenkins died.
“I've had people come in the chamber and make some very disparaging comments that make you say, ‘Okay, I'm going to keep an eye on this guy,’” Angry said. But he added: “I don’t have time to live in fear.”
Although the vandalism is inexcusable, the comments seemed to be about Angry s votes rather than his race. "I'm going to keep an eye on this guy [to see how he votes]. The issue that people had with Angry is his promise to protect me Rural Crescent (during the campaign) vs his vote to destroy it (once elected). Race had nothing to do with it, and I am sorry to see it implied that it may have been. Any Supervisor who voted in direct opposition to his campaign promises would be worth "keeping an eye on" to see if it becomes a pattern.
Racism, when it actually occurs, is too serious to be tossing around false accusations or implications. Save it for the times when racism actually happens.
Regardless of politics, race, etc this kind of stuff is unacceptable, IMHO.
