You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATED: No injuries, 3 displaced in Dale Forest apartment complex fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Dale Forest apartment fire

Firefighters battled an attic fire at the Dale Forest apartment complex tonight.

 Morgan Schmidtke

UPDATED: No one was injured but three adults were displaced when fire erupted in an attic at the Dale Forest apartment complex in Dale City Tuesday night.

Prince William County firefighters arrived at the fire, located in the 4400 block of Whitmer Drive, at about 8:36 p.m. to find a fire in the attic and spreading to adjacent apartments, according to a post on the Prince William County Professional Firefighters’ Facebook page.

As of about 9:30 p.m., the fire had been extinguished. Two apartments were damaged in by the fire and three residents were displaced, according to Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy McPike, of the Dale City Volunteer Fire Department.

McPike, who is also a state senator representing the 29th District, responded to the scene of the fire Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as we receive it.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters