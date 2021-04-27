UPDATED: No injuries, 3 displaced in Dale Forest apartment complex fire

UPDATED: No one was injured but three adults were displaced when fire erupted in an attic at the Dale Forest apartment complex in Dale City Tuesday night.
Prince William County firefighters arrived at the fire, located in the 4400 block of Whitmer Drive, at about 8:36 p.m. to find a fire in the attic and spreading to adjacent apartments, according to a post on the Prince William County Professional Firefighters’ Facebook page.
As of about 9:30 p.m., the fire had been extinguished. Two apartments were damaged in by the fire and three residents were displaced, according to Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy McPike, of the Dale City Volunteer Fire Department.
McPike, who is also a state senator representing the 29th District, responded to the scene of the fire Tuesday evening.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as we receive it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.