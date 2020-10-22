UPDATED: Prince William County police are still investigating and have yet to make an arrest in connection with the Thursday shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Dale City.
Police were called the the area of Cardinal Drive and Van Buren Road at 6:07 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, to investigate the shooting that occurred during an encounter between "multiple occupants" of two vehicles in the vicinity of the intersection, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The vehicles fled before police arrived, but officers located a shell casing in the area of the incident and were later notified that the 16-year-old was at an area hospital receiving treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Carr said in a news release.
Officers determined the teen was connected to the shooting incident, Carr said.
No additional injuries or property damage were reported. This incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.
Witnesses to the incident are asked to contact police at 703-792-6500.
Original story: A 16-year-old boy was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Thursday night after a shooting in the area of Van Buren Road and Cardinal Drive in Dale City.
The shooting happened during an altercation between “multiple occupants” of two vehicles, according to a Prince William County Police Department Facebook post.
There is no active threat to the community, but residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence while the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. We’ll post more as we have it.
