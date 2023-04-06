Tatiana N. David

Tatiana N. David, 34, was killed late Wednesday night during an officer-involved shooting on I-95 near Quantico.

Tatiana David

A picture of Tatiana David, 34, of Ithaca, New York, is pictured here in a missing person alert shared by New York police.

David was identified as the person who was killed late Wednesday, April 5, in an officer-involved shooting with Virginia State Police on Interstate 95 near Quantico.
Tatiana David missing person alert

New York police reported that Tatiana N. David was missing and endangered in this alert.
police response to state police involved shooting

The scene along Interstate 95 late Wednesday, April 5, after a motorist being pursued by state police crashed a car into the trees and then shot a state trooper.
