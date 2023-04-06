Virginia State Police are investigating the death of an Ithaca, New York woman who was killed in police-involved shooting on Interstate 95 near Quantico Wednesday night following her abduction earlier in the day by a former romantic partner, according to police.
Tatiana N. David, 34, was kidnapped by Michael Davis, 34, in Ithaca, New York, at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, which happened to be David's 34th birthday. Davis was a former romantic partner and the father of their 4-year-old son, according to a New York State Police press release.
A Jeep Cherokee, the suspected vehicle in the abduction, was spotted on I-495 by a state trooper at around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the New York press release.
The trooper activated his lights and sirens, and the Jeep pulled to the shoulder of I-95 near Exit 167 in Fairfax County. The trooper made contact with the driver and returned to his patrol car. The trooper identified the driver as the wanted abduction suspect. As the trooper was walking back to the Jeep to further investigate, the Jeep pulled away at a high rate of speed, and a pursuit was initiated, the release said.
The Jeep crashed at around 10:05 p.m. in a wooded area off the side of the highway near exit 148 near Quantico, according to police.
Davis fired gunshots at the state police who returned the gunfire. David was found dead outside the vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Her cause of death is a pending investigation, according to the press release. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
Davis is in critical condition at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Corrine Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police said in an email to The Prince William Times that the state medical examiner will determine if either Davis or David were struck by the officers at the scene of the shooting.
Michelle Berrios, David’s mother, posted to Facebook on Thursday morning regarding the death of her daughter.
“With a heavy heart. My baby girl was killed. yesterday on her 34th birthday," Berrios wrote. “Tatiana Nicole David, your legacy will live on through your son.”
It is not clear yet what led to the abduction. New York State Police are investigating the incidents that occurred in New York, and Virginia State Police are investigating the Virginia incidents, Geller said.
In a separate but related incident, a Prince William County police officer and a state trooper were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries late Wednesday after their vehicles collided on I-95 near the 150-mile marker while responding to the scene, according to Officer Adam Beard, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com
