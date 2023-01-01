UPDATED: Seven residents were displaced and a firefighter was injured Sunday when a fire "totally destroyed" a home in the Buckhall area outside Manassas.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 5900 block of Yates Ford Road at about 11:44 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 in response to the fire.
Crews arrived to find fire extending to and through the attic. The volume of fire and structural damage made putting out the fire more difficult and time consuming, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
"The home was totally destroyed," Smolsky said in a news release.
The Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home, which include four adults and three children. One firefighter was injured during exterior operations and was transported and treated at a local medical facility with a non-life-threatening injury, Smolsky said in the news release.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of fire, Smolsky said.
A portion of Yates Ford Road from Davis Ford Road to the Fairfax County line was closed early Sunday afternoon due to the fire, police said.
