New COVID-19 cases added in the past 24 hours topped 5,000 in Virginia again on Sunday. It's the third time the daily total exceeded 5,000 in the pandemic, all of which occurred in the last four days.

Virginia added 5,010 new cases, 70 new hospitalizations and seven deaths since Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Prince William Health District added 325 new cases and three new hospitalizations, including those of a resident between the ages of 10 and 19 and one in their 20s. It's the second hospitalization of a local young person between the ages of 10 and 19 reported in the last two days.

For the first time since Tuesday, however, there were no new local deaths. The deaths of 12 Prince William County residents to COVID-19 have been reported since Tuesday, Dec. 29, including that of one resident in their 30s.

The local death toll remained 299 on Sunday, Jan. 3. As of Jan. 3, Virginia is losing an average of 39 residents a day to the pandemic.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dipped again on Sunday after peaking at 2,754 on Friday, Jan. 1, which was a new record for the pandemic.

There were 2,708 people hospitalized across the state on Sunday, down two from Saturday. The numbers of patients hospitalized in each region of the state had not been updated as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Of those hospitalized, 557 patients were in intensive care units across the state, unchanged from Saturday, and 344 were on ventilators, up nine from Saturday.

About 33% of the state's ventilators were in use and 80% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Sunday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Locally, there were three new hospitalizations reported on Sunday, involving the younger resident between the ages of 10 and 19, one resident in their 20s and one in their 60s.

Cases: There were 325 new cases reported locally on Sunday, up from 289 on Saturday. They included 278 in Prince William County, 38 in Manassas and nine in Manassas Park.

Of the new local cases, residents in their 40s reported the most with 63. They were followed by residents in their 20s, who reported 61 new cases and then by residents in their 30s, who reported 55.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 64 cases on Sunday, Jan. 3.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose again on Sunday to 20.7%, up from 20.1% on Saturday. It remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

A 20.7% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent-positivity rates below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents -- also a key measure of community spread of COVID-19 -- exceeded 60 cases per 100,000 residents for the first time on Sunday, Dec. 27. It dipped to 54.9 on Sunday, down from 57.6 on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Prince William County's infection rate per capita remains the highest in Northern Virginia. Rates per capita in the region ranged on Sunday from a low of 32.2 in Loudoun County to a high of 54.9 in Prince William.

The statewide rate was 50.6 on Sunday.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Sunday with 44. It was followed by Manassas area ZIP Code 20109 with 40 new cases and then by Gainesville ZIP Code 20155 with 36 new cases, which is a pandemic record.

As of Saturday, Jan. 2, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in eight of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in five and dropping in seven.

Saturday, Jan. 2: Prince William loses 7th resident in their 30s to COVID, adds 289 new cases

Prince William County has lost yet another resident due to COVID-19, this time a man in his 30s. Meanwhile, the local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests exceeded 20% and a local young person between the ages of 10 and 19 was recently hospitalized, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The latest fatality marks the seventh local person in their 30s to die from the pandemic, according to VDH data, and brings the local death toll to 299. Prince William has lost 12 residents to the pandemic since Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Statewide, Virginia reported 36 additional deaths on Saturday and is now losing an average of 39 residents a day to COVID-19, according to the most recent seven-day average posted on the VDH website.

New cases reported across Virginia on Saturday dipped below 4,000 for the first time since Dec. 28. There were 3,989 new cases reported on Jan. 2, down from the 5,182 reported on New Year's Day.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also dipped for the first time in several days. There were 2,710 people hospitalized across the state on Saturday, down from 2,754 on Friday, which set a state record.

Cases: There were 289 new cases reported locally on Saturday, including 269 in Prince William County, 17 in Manassas and three in Manassas Park.

Of the local new cases, residents in their 20s reported the most with 63. They were followed by residents in their 50s, who reported 56 new cases, and then by residents in their 30s, who reported 40.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 61 cases on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Hospitalizations: Of the 2,710 Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday, 596 were in Northern Virginia (down 20 from Friday); 510 were in Southwest Virginia (down seven); 593 were in Eastern Virginia (down eight); 453 were in Northwest Virginia (down 12); and 558 were in Central Virginia (down three).

Of those hospitalized, 557 patients were in intensive care units across the state, unchanged from Friday, and 335 were on ventilators, up 13.

About 33% of the state's ventilators were in use and 80% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Saturday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Locally, there were two new hospitalizations reported on Saturday, involving the younger resident between the ages of 10 and 19 and another resident in their 50s.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose again on Saturday to 20.1%, which remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

A 20.1% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents -- also a key measure of community spread of COVID-19 -- exceeded 60 cases per 100,000 residents for the first time on Sunday. It rose to 57.6 on Saturday, up from Friday's 53.6.

Prince William County's infection rate per capita remains the highest in Northern Virginia. Rates per capita in the region ranged on Friday from a low of 33 in Manassas Park to a high of 57.6 in Prince William.

The statewide rate was 48.9 on Saturday.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22191 reported the most new cases on Saturday with 57. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 20110 with 49 new cases.

As of Saturday, Jan. 2, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in eight of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in five and dropping in seven.

Friday, Jan. 1: Private schools in Manassas, Dale City report COVID-19 outbreaks, local death toll rises

All Saints Catholic School in Manassas and Evangel Christian School in Dale City have reported outbreaks of COVID-19 resulting in a total of 21 cases. Meanwhile the county lost yet another resident to the pandemic, this time a man in his 70s.

The latest fatality, reported by the Virginia Department of Health on Friday, Jan. 1, brings the local death toll to 298. Prince William has lost 11 residents to the pandemic since Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Statewide, Virginia reported 49 additional deaths on Friday and is now losing an average of 37 residents a day to COVID-19, according to VDH data.

School outbreaks: All Saints Catholic and Evangel Christian schools are the first kindergarten through 12th grade schools in the Prince William Health District to report cases that meet the VDH definition of "outbreaks." The state defines an outbreak as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases stemming from an exposure in the same setting among unrelated people.

The two outbreaks first appeared on the VDH website last week, but the names of the schools were not included on the VDH "outbreaks by setting" dashboard until Jan. 1.

All Saints Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth-grade private school at 2924 Stonewall Road in Manassas, reported five cases stemming from an outbreak dated Dec. 22, 2020, the VDH website says.

Evangel Christian School, a kindergarten through 12th grade school located at 14836 Ashdale Ave. in Dale City, reported 16 cases stemming from a Dec. 22 outbreak, according to the VDH website.

Attempts to reach officials at both schools for comment were not immediately successful Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 97 outbreaks in K-12 schools throughout the state that have resulted in 593 cases, according to VHD data.

New cases reported across Virginia on Friday exceeded 5,000 for the second day in a row. There were 5,182 new cases reported Jan. 1. That's 57 fewer than the 5,239 cases reported Thursday, Dec. 31, which set a new state record.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to climb and stood at 2,754 across the state on Friday, setting yet another new record.

Cases: New cases reported locally on Friday exceeded 400, with 358 in Prince William County, 41 in Manassas and 10 in Manassas Park.

Of the local new cases, residents in their 20s reported the most with 70. They were followed by residents in their 50s, who reported 64 new cases, and then by kids and teens ages 10 to 19, who reported 63 new cases.

Prince William and Manassas-area kids and teens ages 19 and under reported a total of 93 cases on Friday, Jan. 1.

Hospitalizations: Of the 2,754 Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 on Friday, 616 were in Northern Virginia (down 11 from Thursday); 517 were in Southwest Virginia (down two); 601 were in Eastern Virginia (up eight); 465 were in Northwest Virginia (up 12); and 555 were in Central Virginia (up three).

Of those hospitalized, 557 patients were in intensive care units across the state, up 32 from Thursday, and 322 were on ventilators, down six.

About 33% of the state's ventilators were in use and 81% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Friday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Locally, there were three new hospitalizations reported on Friday, involving one resident in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose again on Friday to 19.9%, which remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

A 19.9% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents -- also a key measure of community spread of COVID-19 -- exceeded 60 cases per 100,000 residents for the first time on Sunday. It dipped to 53.6 on Friday, down from Thursday's 54.8.

Prince William County's infection rate per capita remains the highest in Northern Virginia. Rates per capita in the region ranged on Friday from a low of 33.9 in Alexandria to a high of 53.6 in Prince William.

The statewide rate was 44.9 on Friday.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Friday with 68. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22191 with 64 new cases.

As of Saturday, Dec. 26, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 10 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in seven and dropping in three.

Thursday, Dec. 31: Prince William loses 3 more to COVID-19, state death toll tops 5,000

The holiday COVID-19 surge continued Thursday with the Prince William Health District reporting three more deaths, and the state setting new records for both cases and hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, the state's death toll soared past 5,000 for the first time since the pandemic began, reaching 5,032.

The most recent local fatalities, reported on Thursday, Dec. 31, were those of two women and one man. One was in their 60s and two were age 80 or older.

There were five deaths reported locally on Wednesday, including those of two people in their 30s. On Tuesday, the local health district reported two deaths, bringing the local death toll for the holiday week to 10.

There have been a total of 297 local deaths since the pandemic began.

Cases: Across the state, a record-breaking 5,239 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, including 297 in the Prince William Health District. The local record for new cases was set on Dec. 23 with 423 cases in a single day.

Current hospitalizations rose to 2,744, which is 37 more than the previous record of 2,707, set just one day ago.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose again on Thursday to 19.4%, which remains the highest in Northern Virginia.

It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

A 19.4% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents -- also a key measure of community spread of COVID-19 -- exceeded 60 cases per 100,000 residents for the first time on Sunday. It dipped to 54.8 on Thursday, down from Wednesday's 56.2.

Prince William County's infection rate per capita remains the highest in Northern Virginia. Rates per capita in the region ranged on Thursday from a low of 32.7 in Fairfax County to a high of 54.8 in Prince William.

The statewide rate was 43.1 on Thursday.

Cases: Of the 297 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, 272 were reported in the county, while 20 were reported in Manassas and five in Manassas Park.

Hospitalizations: Of the 2,744 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Virginia on Thursday, 627 were in Northern Virginia (up 19 from Wednesday); 519 were in Southwest Virginia (up 17); 593 were in Eastern Virginia (down eight); 453 were in Northwest Virginia (up 17); and 552 were in Central Virginia (down eight).

Of those hospitalized, 525 patients were in intensive care units across the state, down 28 from Wednesday, and 328 were on ventilators, down two.

About 33% of the state's ventilators were in use and 82% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Thursday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Locally, there were five new hospitalizations reported on Thursday, involving one resident in their 20s, two in their 30s and two in their 70s.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Thursday with 62. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22191 with 47 new cases.

As of Saturday, Dec. 26, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 10 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in seven and dropping in three.

Correction: This report has been updated to note that Fairfax County, not Loudoun, had the lowest rate of infection per capita in Northern Virginia on Thursday.

Wednesday, Dec. 30: Prince William loses 5 more to COVID-19, hospitalizations break record -- again

The deaths of five more Prince William County residents to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday -- including those of two residents in their 30s -- as hospitalizations set yet another state record, climbing above 2,700 for the first time since the pandemic began.

The most recent local fatalities brought the local death toll due to the pandemic to 294. The losses included those of four women and one man. Two were in their 30s, one was in their 70s and two were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.

Two local deaths were reported on Tuesday, those one man and one woman both of whom were age 80 or older, VDH data say.

The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in the Prince William Health District was in their 20s. The county has so far had six deaths among people in their 30s.

Meanwhile, the Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up again on Wednesday to 18.3%, while 213 new cases and four additional hospitalizations were reported locally.

Statewide, the number of daily cases remained above 4,000 at 4,048. The state also reported a 128 additional hospitalizations as well as 64 more deaths. It was the third-highest daily death toll of the pandemic.

Percent-positivity rate: The local 18.3% percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remains the highest in Northern Virginia, a distinction the Prince William Health District has held for weeks. It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local percent-positivity rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has more than tripled.

A 18.3% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents -- also a key measure of community spread of COVID-19 -- exceeded 60 cases per 100,000 residents for the first time on Sunday. It dipped to 56.2 on Wednesday, down from Tuesday's 61.5.

Prince William County's infection rate per capita remains the highest in Northern Virginia. Rates per capita in the region ranged on Wednesday from a low of 32.1 in Loudoun County to a high of 56.2 in Prince William.

The statewide rate was 42.3 on Tuesday.

Cases: Of the 213 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, 190 were reported in the county, while 17 were reported in Manassas and six in Manassas Park.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 set a new record on Wednesday with 2,707 across the state.

Of those, 608 were in Northern Virginia (up one from Tuesday); 502 were in Southwest Virginia (down eight); 601 were in Eastern Virginia (up 17); 436 were in Northwest Virginia (up one); and 560 were in Central Virginia (up two).

Of those hospitalized, 553 patients were in intensive care units across the state, up 14 from Tuesday, and 330 were on ventilators, up four. About 34% of the state's ventilators were in use and 82% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Wednesday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Locally, there were four new hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, involving two residents in their 50s, one in their 60s and one was in their 70s.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Wednesday with 39. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22192 with 25 new cases.

As of Saturday, Dec. 26, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 10 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in seven and dropping in three.

Tuesday, Dec. 29: Prince William loses 2 more to COVID-19, hospitalizations set new record

The deaths of two more Prince William County residents to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday as hospitalizations due to COVID-19 set another record across the state, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The most recent local deaths involved one man and one woman, both of whom were age 80 or older, according to VDH data.

The most recent losses bring the local death toll to 289.

Meanwhile, the Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests ticked up again on Tuesday to 17.5%, while 283 new cases and eight additional hospitalizations were reported locally.

Statewide, the number of daily cases again exceeded 4,000 with 4,122. The state also reported a 177 additional hospitalizations as well as 59 more deaths -- the highest number since Virginia reported a record-number of 95 deaths on Sept. 15.

Percent-positivity rate: The local 17.5% percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remains the highest in Northern Virginia, a distinction the Prince William Health District has held for weeks. It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rate has nearly tripled.

A 17.5% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents -- also a key measure of community spread of COVID-19 -- exceeded 60 cases per 100,000 residents for the first time on Sunday. It dipped to 61.5 on Tuesday, down from Monday's 62.9.

Prince William County's infection rate per capita remains the highest in Northern Virginia. Rates per capita in the region ranged on Tuesday from a low of 32.4 in Loudoun County to a high of 61.5 in Prince William.

The statewide rate was 43.3 on Tuesday.

Cases: Of the 283 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, 262 were reported in the county, while 16 were reported in Manassas and five in Manassas Park.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 set a new record on Tuesday with 2,698 across the state.

Of those, 607 were in Northern Virginia (up 21 from Monday); 510 were in Southwest Virginia (up 27); 584 were in Eastern Virginia (up 17); 435 were in Northwest Virginia (up 21); and 562 were in Central Virginia (up 52).

Of those hospitalized, 539 patients were in intensive care units across the state, up 13 from Monday, and 326 were on ventilators, up five. About 32% of the state's ventilators were in use and 81% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Monday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Locally, there were eight new hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, involving one resident in their 20s, three in their 50s, three in their 60s and one in their 70s.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22191 reported the most new cases on Tuesday with 45. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22193 and Manassas-area ZIP Code 20110, which each reported 36 new cases.

As of Saturday, Dec. 26, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 10 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in seven and dropping in three.

Monday, Dec. 28: Prince William's percent-positivity rate climbs to 17.2%, reports 148 new cases

Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests climbed to 17.2% on Monday even as the new cases fell to 148, fewer than half the 397 reported on Sunday.

The 17.2% percent-positivity rate is the highest in Northern Virginia, a distinction the Prince William Health District has held for weeks. It's also the highest since Oct. 21, when the local rate fell to a pandemic low of 5.9%. Since then, the rates has nearly tripled.

A 17.2% positivity rate is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, however Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

Local deaths: The most recent local death, that of a Manassas resident in their 70s, was reported on Saturday, bringing the city's pandemic death toll due to 30 and the local health district's to 287, according to the VDH.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents -- also a key measure of community spread of COVID-19 -- exceeded 60 cases per 100,000 residents for the first time on Sunday and remained 62.9 on Monday.

Prince William County's infection rate per capita remains the highest in Northern Virginia. Rates per capita in the region range from a low of 28.9 in Loudoun County to a high of 62.9 in Prince William.

The statewide rate was 42.4 on Sunday.

Cases: Of the 148 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, 138 were reported in the county, while there were five each reported in Manassas and Manassas Park.

Statewide, new cases dipped to 2,599 on Monday from 3,998 on Sunday. Virginia set its most recent one-day record for new cases on Christmas Eve with 4,782 new cases.

Researchers with the RAND Corporation predicted new cases would dip over the holidays, reflecting a slowdown in testing over the Christmas weekend and the days leading up to it.

There were also 57 new hospitalizations reported across the state on Monday, as well as seven more deaths.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across the state peaked on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 2,586. On Monday, 2,563 people were hospitalized across the state, according to VDH.

Of those, 586 were in Northern Virginia (down three from Sunday); 483 were in Southwest Virginia (up 42); 567 were in Eastern Virginia (up five); 414 were in Northwest Virginia (up four); and 513 were in Central Virginia (up 20).

Of those hospitalized, 526 patients were in intensive care units across the state, up 12 from Sunday, and 321 were on ventilators, up three. About 33% of the state's ventilators were in use and 78% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Monday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Locally, there were two new hospitalizations reported on Monday, one involving a resident in their 20s and one in their 30s.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 again reported the most new cases on Monday with 21. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22192 with 14 cases.

As of Saturday, Dec. 26, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 10 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in seven and dropping in three.

Sunday, Dec. 27: 56 COVID-19 cases reported in 2 long-term care center outbreaks, Prince William adds 397

Two more assisted living facilities in Prince William County are reporting outbreaks of COVID-19 involving a total of 56 cases but so far no additional deaths.

Meanwhile, the local health district's rate of COVID-19 infections per capita exceeded 60 for the first time on Sunday, Dec. 27, and remains the highest in the region, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Outbreaks: Paramount Senior Living, located at 8341 Barrett Drive in Manassas, is reporting 23 cases of COVID-19 stemming from an outbreak that began around Dec. 1, according to the VDH website.

The Tribute at the Glen, located at the corner of Old Bridge Road and Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge, reported 33 cases stemming from an outbreak that began on Nov. 17, the VDH website says.

Emails to both Paramount and The Tribute at the Glen for comment were not returned over the weekend.

The outbreak is the second for Tribute at the Glen. The assisted living and memory care facility reported an outbreak of nine cases on May 9.

It's not clear why the VDH did not report the most recent outbreaks earlier. Emails to VDH officials also were not answered over the weekend.

The latest two outbreaks are the only "outbreaks in progress" in the Prince William Health District currently reported on the VDH website.

The health district had reported a total of 35 outbreaks as of Sunday, Dec. 27, including two in K-12 schools. No specific schools have yet been listed on the VDH website in association with those outbreaks, however. Local health district officials have not yet responded to emails seeking more information about the school-based outbreaks.

Other local outbreaks are either closed or "pending closure." They include three at local child care centers; one at the Prince William Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center; nine in "congregate settings," a broad category that includes workplaces as well as apartment buildings and group homes; and 20 in long-term care centers.

The local health district's most severe outbreak occurred last spring at Birmingham Green, a nursing home subsidized by Prince William County and other nearby localities. That outbreak involved 132 cases of COVID-19 that led to 34 deaths, according to the VDH.

Other large outbreaks occurred at Arbor Terrace at Sudley Manor, a nursing home in Manassas, where 23 cases and 10 deaths were reported last spring, and at the Gainesville Health and Rehab Center, which reported 68 cases and 10 deaths last spring, according to the VDH website.

Local deaths: The most recent local death, that of a Manassas resident in their 70s, was reported on Saturday, bringing the city's pandemic death toll due to 30 and the local health district's to 287, according to the VDH.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents -- a key measure of community spread of COVID-19 -- exceeded 60 cases per 100,000 residents for the first time on Sunday.

Prince William County's rate is 63 cases per 100,000 residents and remains the highest in Northern Virginia, as it has been for weeks. Rates per capita in the region range from a low of 32.2 in Loudoun County to a high of 63 in Prince William.

The statewide rate was 44.8 on Sunday.

Cases: There were 397 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday, up from the 195 reported on Saturday but below the record of 423 reported Dec. 23.

The cases included 365 reported in Prince William County, 26 reported in Manassas and six reported in Manassas Park.

Statewide, new cases rose to 3,998 on Sunday after dipping to 1,584 on Saturday, Dec. 26. Virginia set its most recent one-day record for new cases on Christmas Eve with 4,782 new cases.

Researchers with the RAND Corporation predicted new cases would dip over the holiday weekend, reflecting a slowdown in testing over the holidays and the days immediately preceding Christmas.

There were also 84 new hospitalizations reported across the state on Sunday, as well as 14 more deaths.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across the state peaked on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 2,586. On Sunday, 2,495 people were hospitalized across the state, according to VDH.

Of those, 589 were in Northern Virginia (up 20 from Saturday); 441 were in Southwest Virginia (down 32); 562 were in Eastern Virginia (up 23); 410 were in Northwest Virginia (up nine); and 493 were in Central Virginia (up 21).

Of those hospitalized, 514 patients were in intensive care units across the state, down 34 from Saturday, and 318 were on ventilators, up 19. About 33% of the state's ventilators were in use and 79% of the state's ICU beds were occupied on Sunday, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Locally, there were two new hospitalizations reported on Sunday, including one involving a child or teen between the ages of 10 and 19 and one involving a resident in their 60s.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose to 16.7% on Sunday from 16.6% on Saturday. The number is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, but Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew on Dec. 10.

The Prince William Health District continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 again reported the most new cases on Sunday with 64. It was followed by Woodbridge area ZIP Code 22191 with 63 cases.

Bristow-area ZIP Code 20136 reported an unusually high 26 new cases on Sunday, while Gainesville-area ZIP Code 20155 reported 20 new cases.

As of Saturday, Dec. 26, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 10 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in seven and dropping in three.

Saturday, Dec. 26: Manassas loses another resident to COVID-19, county reports record-breaking 397 cases on Christmas

The death of a Manassas resident to COVID-19 was reported on Saturday, bringing the city's pandemic death toll due to 30 and the local health district's to 287, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The latest fatality involved a person in their 70s. The VDH did not release the person's gender.

The death follows a week in which both the Prince William Health District and Prince William County set records for new daily cases of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, the health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, reported 423 new cases -- a new one-day record.

On Friday, Dec. 25, Prince William County alone reported 397 cases, which was a new record for the county.

The health district reported fewer cases on Saturday, Dec. 26, with 195. A total of 958 new cases were reported locally over the three day period from Thursday, Dec. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 26, according to the VDH.

Statewide, new cases dipped to 1,584 on Saturday, Dec. 26, after spiking to 4,782 on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24, which was a new state record for new cases reported in a one-day period. There were 4,078 new cases reported across the state on Dec. 25, Christmas Day.

The state's seven-day average of new daily cases topped 4,000 for the first time on Christmas Day.

Researchers with the RAND Corporation predicted new cases would dip over the holiday weekend, reflecting a slowdown in testing over the holidays and the days immediately preceding Christmas.

There were also 193 new hospitalizations reported across the state since Wednesday, as well as 80 more deaths.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across the state peaked on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 2,586. By Saturday, they had dropped to 2,454, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

Of the 2,454 people hospitalized across the state on Saturday, 569 were in Northern Virginia (down 58 from Wednesday); 473 were in Southwest Virginia (down 15); 539 were in Eastern Virginia (down 55); 401 were in Northwest Virginia (down 14); and 472 were in Central Virginia (up 10).

Of those hospitalized, 548 patients were in intensive care units, up 16 from Wednesday. The number includes 299 patients on ventilators, up nine.

About 34% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 78% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the VHHA.

Locally, there were 13 new hospitalizations reported since Wednesday, including those of five residents in their 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s and three age 80 or older, according to VDH data.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose to 16.6% on Saturday from 16.4% on Wednesday. The number is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, but Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew last week.

The Prince William Health District continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents rose from 52.8 on Wednesday to 59.1 on Saturday.

Prince William County has the highest rate of infections per capita in Northern Virginia.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 again reported the most new cases on Saturday with 30. It was followed by Manassas-area ZIP Code 20110 with 28.

As of Saturday, Dec. 26, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 10 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in seven and dropping in three.

Wednesday, Dec. 23: Prince William loses 2 more to COVID-19, adds record-setting 423 new cases

The deaths of two more Prince William County residents to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, the same day the local health district set a new record in cases reported in a single day: 423.

The latest local fatalities were those of one man and one woman, one in their 70s and one age 80 or older. The most recent losses bring the local death toll to 286, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The 423 new cases reported locally on Wednesday topped the most the most recent daily record of 419 set on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Of the new cases, 366 were reported in Prince William County, while 44 were reported in Manassas and 13 in Manassas Park.

The number of new cases reported statewide also set a record on Wednesday with 4,652, surpassing the most recent record, set on Dec. 9, by more than 200 cases, the VDH data show.

Virginia also set another record for hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, topping the most recent record set only one day ago. There were with 2,586 hospitalizations reported across Virginia on Wednesday, up 78 from Tuesday.

The number includes 627 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia, up 29 in just 24 hours, according to the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association.

The VHHA doesn't release current hospitalizations by locality, but the Prince William Health District reported 11 additional hospitalizations on Wednesday. They involved two residents in their 50s, one in their 60s, three in their 70s and one age 80 or older.

The state also reported a record-breaking 188 new hospitalizations on Wednesday, busting the previous record of 181 set just four days ago. The measure reflects the number of people released from hospitals after being treated for COVID-19.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests dipped from 16.6% on Tuesday to 16.4% on Wednesday. The number is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, but Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew last week.

The Prince William Health District continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents rose from 49.1 to 52.8 on Wednesday.

Prince William County has the highest rate of infections per capita in Northern Virginia. The statewide rate was 45.1 on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations: Of the 2,586 people hospitalized across the state on Wednesday, 627 were in Northern Virginia (up 29); 488 were in Southwest Virginia (up 24); 594 were in Eastern Virginia (up 12); 415 were in Northwest Virginia (up 10); and 462 were in Central Virginia (up three).

Of those hospitalized, 532 patients were in intensive care units, down three. The number includes 290 patients on ventilators, up 11.

About 33% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 81% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the VHHA.

ZIP Codes: ZIP Code data was had not been updated from the Tuesday, Dec. 22.

On Dec. 22, Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Tuesday with 62. It was followed by Manassas-area ZIP Code 20110 with 40. Bristow-area ZIP Code 20169 posted an unusually high number of new cases on Tuesday with 17.

As of Saturday, Dec. 19, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in seven of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in two and dropping in 11.

Tuesday, Dec. 22: Va. COVID-19 hospitalizations top state scale, Prince William adds 501 new cases since Sunday

Virginia set another record for hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Tuesday with 2,508 reported across the state -- a number that exceeded the scale on the Virginia Department of Health's website.

The VDH scale for hospitalizations tops out at 2,500.

The number includes 598 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia. The Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association doesn't release current hospitalizations by locality, but the Prince William Health District reported four additional hospitalizations in recent days, those of residents in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.

UPDATED: County COVID-19 testing continues through Dec. 23 Prince William County's daily COVID-19 testing continues this week, but the sites will be shut for the holiday weekends.

The local health district reported 501 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days -- with 165 on Monday and 336 on Tuesday -- but no additional local deaths, according to the VDH.

Statewide, 4,042 new cases were reported on Monday and 3,591 on Tuesday. The state also reported an additional 205 hospitalizations over the two-day period as well as 55 more deaths.

Local deaths: The local death toll remains 284, unchanged since Dec. 18.

The most recent local deaths, those of three men, two in their 70s and one age 80 or older, were reported last Thursday and Friday.

Of the 51 new deaths reported statewide on Tuesday, 22 were in Southwest Virginia, while 16 were in Central Virginia, six were in Northern Virginia, four were in Eastern Virginia and three were in Northwest Virginia.

Percent-positivity rate: The Prince William Health District's percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remains 16.6%. The number is a sign of significant local spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, but Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew last week.

The Prince William Health District continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents rose to 49.1 on Tuesday from 43.2 on Sunday.

Prince William County has the highest rate of infections per capita in Northern Virginia. The statewide rate was 43.2 on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations: Of the 2,508 people hospitalized across the state on Tuesday, 598 were in Northern Virginia (up 22); 464 were in Southwest Virginia (up 10); 582 were in Eastern Virginia (up 44); 405 were in Northwest Virginia (up 16); and 459 were in Central Virginia (up 10).

Of those hospitalized, 535 patients were in intensive care units, up 18. The number includes 279 patients on ventilators, up seven.

About 32% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 80% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the VHHA.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Tuesday with 61. It was followed by Manassas-area ZIP Code 20110 with 40. Bristow-area ZIP Code 20169 posted an unusually high number of new cases on Tuesday with 17.

As of Saturday, Dec. 19, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in seven of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in two and dropping in 11.

Sunday, Dec. 20: Prince William adds 454 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, no new deaths

The Prince William Health District reported more than 450 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, including 255 on Sunday and 199 on Saturday, which remains high but is slightly lower than recent days.

The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remains high, however, and ticked up again on Sunday to 16.6%. The rate of new infections per capita improved to 43.2 on Sunday but remains in the "very high" range, according to the Rand Corporation.

Meanwhile, there were 12 additional hospitalizations reported locally over the weekend, including those of one resident in their 20s, one in their 30s, four in their 40s, two in their 50s, three in their 60s and one in their 70s. There have been no new local deaths reported since Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Statewide, there were 7,147 new cases reported over the weekend, including 3,584 on Saturday and 3,563 on Sunday, as well as 263 additional hospitalizations: 140 on Saturday and 123 on Sunday.

Local deaths: The local death toll remains 284, unchanged since Dec. 18.

The most recent local deaths, those of three men, two in their 70s and one age 80 or older, were reported on Thursday and Friday.

Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests rose 16.6%. on Sunday and remains a sign of significant local spread of the virus. The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, but Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew last week.

The Prince William Health District continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents fell from 49 on Friday to 43.2 on Sunday.

Prince William County has the highest rate of infections per capita in Northern Virginia. The statewide rate was 41.8 on Sunday.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County schools improved in two categories over the weekend. Two of three core metrics remained in the "highest risk" range for transmission in schools, while two secondary metrics were in the "lower and lowest risk" range and one was in the "higher risk" range.

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category at 681.2, which is more than three times the 200 needed to qualify as "highest risk."

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days rose again on Sunday to 16.1%, which also remains in the "highest-risk" category.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in cases over the past week fell from a 3.5% increase on Friday to a 20.1% decrease, improving from the "highest risk" range to the "lowest risk" range.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region also improved from the"moderate risk" range at 84% to the "lowest risk" range at 79.4%. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" range.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients fell from 16.4% to 15.7%, which is in the "higher risk" category, the highest for that category.

Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations across the state remained about the same on Sunday with 2,405 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19, down five from Friday.

Of those, 577 were in Northern Virginia (down 40); 454 were in Southwest Virginia (up one); 538 were in Eastern Virginia (up 22); 389 were in Northwest Virginia (down five); and 449 were in Central Virginia (down 55).

Of those hospitalized, 517 patients were in intensive care units, up seven. The number includes 272 patients on ventilators, up 18.

About 33% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 80% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases on Sunday with 61. It was followed by 22191 with 46 new cases and then by 22192 with 25 cases.

As of Saturday, Dec. 19, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in seven of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in two and dropping in 11.

Friday, Dec. 18: Prince William loses 3 more to COVID-19 as daily hospitalizations reach another daily high

The deaths of three more Prince William County residents were reported on Thursday and Friday, those of three men, two in their 70s and one age 80 or older.

The deaths were reported on another day of record-breaking daily hospitalizations reported across the state, which climbed to 181.

The measure reflects the number of people who were released from the hospital on Thursday after being treated for COVID-19 and includes 10 people in the Prince William Health District. They included one person in their 30s, two in their 40s, six people in their 50s and one in their 80s.

The number of patients currently hospitalized in Virginia rose again to 2,409 on Friday, up about 50 in the last two days. They included 615 people in Northern Virginia, up 46 over the last few days.

Because current hospitalizations are not reported by locality, the number of people hospitalized in Prince William County is not publicly available from the Virginia Department of Health.

In the Prince William Health District, there were 229 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 308 on Thursday.

Statewide, 3,295 new cases were reported on Friday, Dec. 18. There were also 45 additional deaths reported across the state.

Percent-positivity rate: The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests remained above 15% on Friday at 16.3%. The number is an indication of significant local spread of the virus. The World Health Organization recommends at least two weeks of percent positivity below 5% before governments consider reopening. No local businesses are currently required to be closed, but Gov. Ralph Northam announced a voluntary late-night curfew last week.

The Prince William Health District continues to have the highest percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia.

Average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents: The local health district's average daily rate of infections per 100,000 residents fell slightly to 49.8.

In Northern Virginia, both the City of Manassas (51.5) had higher rates of infection per capita than the Prince William. The statewide rate was 41.8 on Friday, also down slightly.

School pandemic metric rating: COVID-19 health metrics for Prince William County schools improved in one category on Friday. Two of three core metrics remained in the "highest risk" ranges, while two secondary metrics were in the "higher risk" range and one in the "moderate risk range."

The number of cases per capita over the last 14 days remains in the "highest risk" category and rose to 684.4, which is more than three times the number needed to qualify as "high risk" for the first time.

The local average percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests over the past 14 days rose again on Friday to 16%, which also remains in the highest-risk category.

Among secondary metrics, the percent change in cases over the past week fell from a 12.7% increase Wednesday to a 3.5% increase, which also remains in the "highest risk" category.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the region worsened to the "moderate risk" category at 84%, up from 82%. Anything above 80% is classified as "moderate risk" for hospital beds filled, while anything above 90% is at the "highest risk" category.

The percent of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients also rose slightly from 15.5% to 16.4%, which is also in the "higher risk" category, which is the most severe classification of risk in that metric.

Hospitalizations: Of the 2,409 patients currently hospitalized across the state on Friday, 615 involved patients in Northern Virginia (up 46); 453 were in Southwest Virginia (up two); 516 were in Eastern Virginia (down 13); 394 were in Northwest Virginia (down 17); and 394 were in Central Virginia (down 7).

Of those hospitalized, 510 patients were in intensive care units, down one. The number includes 254 patients on ventilators, down three.

About 32% of the state's ventilators are currently in use and about 79% of the state's intensive care unit beds are occupied, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

ZIP Codes: Woodbridge-area ZIP Code 22193 reported the most new cases with 51. It was followed by 22191 with 28 new cases and then by 22192 with 21 cases.

As of Saturday, Dec. 12, the seven-day average number of new daily cases rose in 15 of 20 Prince William area ZIP Codes while staying the same in four and dropping in one.

Average daily cases doubled or nearly doubled last week in several of the county's hardest hit ZIP Codes.