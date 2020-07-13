UPDATED: Prince William County will use federal COVID-19 relief funding to conduct additional free testing this week at multiple locations around the county, a strategy that is hoped to be more accessible to residents than the larger-scale testing that occurred earlier in the pandemic, according to county officials.
"Unlike previous large-scale, drive-thru events that accommodated over 1,000 people per day, these events are intended to be smaller neighborhood-based events that are offered multiple times per week," Prince William County Emergency Services Director Brian Misner said in a statement Friday.
County officials, along with members of the "Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park Testing Task Force," will evaluate participation in the neighborhood-based sites in the coming days, Misner said in the statement.
Additional "fixed-site and mobile-testing opportunities" could be announced, Misner said.
Prince William County and Manassas have shown higher rates of COVID-19 infection than other parts of Northern Virginia and Virginia as a whole. Although new cases reported daily in the Prince William Health District have remained steady in recent weeks, averaging about 50 new cases a day, all three localities rank near the top of the state in the rate of COVID-19 cases per capita.
As of Thursday, July 9, Manassas City ranked second in the state with 3,582.8 cases per 100,000 residents, while Manassas Park ranked eighth (2,603.3 per 100,000 residents) and Prince William County ranked 12th (1,646 per 100,000 residents).
At testing sites set up around the county this week, free COVID-19 tests will be available on a drive-thru or walk-up basis to residents of Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Participants must provide their full name, telephone number and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, and the City of Manassas Park to receive a COVID test as well as the results, according to a county news release.
Free testing schedule:
Monday, July 13: 2 to 6 p.m. at Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, in Woodbridge.
Tuesday, July 14:
- 8:30 to 11 a.m. at Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, in Woodbridge
- 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.at Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, in Dale City
- 2 to 4 p.m. at the Manassas Senior Center, 9320 Mosby St., in Manassas
- 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Splashdown water park, 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road in Manassas
Wednesday, July 15:
- 8:30 to 11 a.m. at Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, in Woodbridge
- 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.at Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, in Dale City
- 2 to 4 p.m. at the Manassas Senior Center, 9320 Mosby St., in Manassas
- 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Splashdown water park, 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road in Manassas
Thursday, July 16:
- 5 to 7 p.m. at West Gate Elementary School, 8031 Urbanna Road in Manassas
More information about testing and the county's response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.
Editor's note: Prince William County officials responded on Friday, July 10, to a question about the new round of free testing, but the email containing the response was not received by the Prince William Times until Monday, July 13, apparently because of a technical issue.
