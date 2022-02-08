 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Multiple suspects sought in assault, robbery of Woodbridge teen

  • Updated
ambulance generic shooting at Riverside Station apartment complex

A 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital Monday, Feb. 7, after he was robbed and assaulted at a Woodbridge apartment complex.

 by John Calhoun

UPDATED: Prince William County police are looking for “multiple” suspects in connection with an assault and robbery of a 17-year-old male at a Woodbridge apartment complex Monday night that was initially reported to be a shooting. 

Police responded to the Riverside Station apartments, located in the 14100 block of Big Crest Lane in Woodbridge, at 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, in response to a reported a shooting with injuries. 

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old male suffering from what was first believed to be a gunshot wound, according to Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman. 

The teen was transported to an area hospital, where his injuries were determined to be from an assault – not a gunshot -- and not life-threatening, Carr said in a news release. 

The investigation revealed the teen arranged to meet some acquaintances to smoke marijuana but was approached by multiple black males who demanded his property before assaulting him, Carr said in a news release.

During the altercation, one of the suspects brandished a firearm and used it to strike the teen, causing him to temporarily lose consciousness. The victim eventually regained consciousness and notified a family member, who contacted emergency services, the release said. 

All of the suspects, described only as Black males, fled the area prior to police arriving. At no time were shots fired. A police K-9 searched the area but did not find any suspects. No property was reported missing, the release said.  

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact thePrince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792.7000. 

