UPDATED: More than 6,000 still without power in Prince William

Dominion Energy officials warned late Monday that restoring power to all of its Northern Virginia customers would take "several days." That was proving true for about 6,600 area residents and businesses that were still without power Tuesday afternoon.
The number included about 4,800 Dominion Energy customers and about 1,800 NOVEC customers, according to the utilities' outage maps.
Areas around eastern Prince William -- including Occoquan, Woodbridge, Dumfries, Montclair and Triangle -- remained the most affected by outages Tuesday.
At least 500 were still without power around Dale City, while there were 32 separate outages around Woodbridge, some affecting dozens of residents.
Prince William County officials had opened three warming shelters around the county by noon on Tuesday. They were scheduled to remain open until 5 p.m., county officials said.
The shelters are available in the following locations:
- Woodbridge Senior Center, at 13850 Church Hill Road in Woodbridge; phone: 703-792-5081
- Buckhall VFD Community Room, at 7190 Yates Ford Road in Manassas; phone: 703-368-0859
- Pat White Center at Ben Lomond, at 10501 Copeland Drive in Manassas; phone: 703-792-8329
The centers have heat and restrooms, power for charging mobile devices and public wifi access, according to a county news release.
10 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3: More than 20,000 in Prince William still without power; I-95 still closed near Fredericksburg
It could be a long, cold night for about 20,000 Prince William County residents who remained without power late Monday. Restoration of power could take "several days," according to Dominion Energy officials, as crews from outside the state are not expected to arrive until Tuesday.
Meanwhile, traffic was still at a standstill on Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg as crews worked to clear stuck trucks and cars and clear roadways, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
We wish we had a timetable, ETA or an educated guess on when travel will resume on I-95. It's at a standstill in our area with multiple incidents. Its frustrating & scary. Please know our crews don't stop. Crews will work 24/7 until ALL state-maintained roads are safe for travel pic.twitter.com/HdAWTDEJ22— VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) January 4, 2022
The National Weather Service has posted its first preliminary snow totals for today's storm, which show totals ranging from about 5 inches in Manassas Park to 12 inches in Dale City and Dumfries.
As of about 10 p.m. Monday, about 15,300 Dominion Energy customers and about 5,300 NOVEC customers in Prince William remained without power, according to outage maps on both utilities' websites.
There were still about 99,000 Dominion Energy customers without power in Northern Virginia, according to Dominion spokeswoman Peggy Fox, who tweeted at about 9:45 p.m. Monday to say the effort to completely restore power would likely take "several days."
Heavy, wet snow on falling on trees and power lines -- coupled with dangerous road conditions -- slowed crews' work, Fox said.
Outage Update: 99,190 in Northern Virginia as of 9:40PM— Peggy Fox (@PeggyDomEnergy) January 4, 2022
Restoration will take several days. Crews from other states arrive Tuesday to help.
Backstory:
Heavy, wet snow on trees & limbs brought down many power lines & poles. Dangerous conditions & clogged roads made it worse. pic.twitter.com/e1mPOYZjrN
Temperatures had dropped to the low 20s Monday night and were forecast to drop to a low of 19 degrees by 8 a.m. before rising to an expected high of about 36 degrees late Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Dale City and Dumfries saw the most snow in Prince William County today with 12 inches, the National Weather Service reported late Monday night.
Totals in other parts of the county as of about 1 p.m. were:
- Manassas: 10.5 inches
- Independent Hill: 10.2 inches
- Montclair: 9.0 inches
- Gainesville: 6.8 inches
- Manassas: 5.7 inches
- Manassas Park: 5.2 inches
- Woolsey: 4.8 inches
The National Weather Service is warning of icy conditions Tuesday morning on still largely untreated roadways. Motorists are urged to use extra caution and assume that any surfaces that look wet or slushy may in fact be icy.
3 p.m.: More than 20,000 in Prince William without power; I-95 remains blocked by disabled trucks, cars, VDOT says
The snow seemed to have stopped falling across much of the county by about 2:30 p.m. Monday, but more than 20,000 remained without power, according to Dominion Energy.
Across Northern Virginia, more than 142,000 homes and businesses were still without power Monday afternoon, including 20,338 in Prince William County.
The highest number of remaining outages in Prince William County were occurring in the Triangle, Woodbridge, Occoquan and Dale City areas.
There were at least 50 separate outages in Dale City and Woodbridge; 37 in Dumfries and Triangle; 12 in Lake Ridge; 10 in the Manassas area; and 11 around Nokesville. Many of the individual outages were affecting hundreds of customers.
One positive note: In Woodbridge, a large outage in the U.S. 1 corridor affecting about 3,000 customers earlier in the day had been whittled down to about 1,100 customers as of 2 p.m. Power remained out between Rippon Boulevard and Featherstone Road. There was no estimated restoration time, according to the Dominion Energy outage map.
Major outages remaining around the county included:
- About 5,000 customers in the north Woodbridge, Occoquan and Lake Ridge areas.
- About 1,500 customers in the area of Minnieville and Caton Hill roads.
- About 3,000 in the areas of Dale Boulevard and Minnieville Road.
Meanwhile, multiple trees have been reported down across the county, some of which were blocking roadways.
Virginia Department of Transportation officials continued to respond to stuck vehicles and crashes throughout the state, including a crash involving six tractor-trailer trucks that closed southbound Interstate 95 in Stafford County at about noon Monday. The lanes were still closed as of about 2 p.m., VDOT tweeted.
I-95 SOUTHBOUND: I-95 SB remains closed for crash involving 6 tractor-trailers near exit 136 (Centreport Pkwy.) in #Stafford. Numerous SB motorists are stopped behind this incident. We will get traffic moving again + reach everyone. Plows + towing crews are working hard to clear. pic.twitter.com/EtgaTdODAf— VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) January 3, 2022
Northbound lanes were also backed up as crews worked to help disabled tractor-trailer trucks and plow the roadway.
10:30 a.m.: Snowstorm closes roads in Prince William, more than 15,000 without power in the county
Road are continuing to deteriorate and nearly 14,000 residents and businesses were without power as of about 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, according to officials.
Dominion Virginia Power is reporting a total of about 90,000 Northern Virginia residents without power, including 13,879 in Prince William County.
Dominion is reporting at least 63 separate outages across the county, with the majority in the Woodbridge and Dumfries areas.
Major local outages include:
- 4,902 customers are without power in the U.S. 1 corridor from about Marumsco Plaza to Horner Road.
- 3,380 customers are without power along Interstate 95 from just south of Prince William Parkway to Old Bridge Road.
- 3,077 are without power in the area of Minnieville Road and Dale Boulevard.
- 876 are without power in the area of Riverview Estates both north and south of Davis Ford Road.
- About 1,400 are without power in the Lake Jackson area, along Va. 234 near Prince William Parkway.
- 313 are without power in the Woodbridge area around Neabsco Creek Boardwalk.
- About 100 customers are without power in Nokesville.
"Wet snow and gusty winds will continue to impact our service area until this evening," Dominion officials said in an alert posted on their website Monday morning.
"Crews are working around the clock to safely restore power to those customers affected by the storm."
Dominion is also encouraging its customers to download the Dominion Energy app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, call us at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357), or report online by clicking here.
"Please stay at least 30 feet away from all downed wires and damaged equipment," the alert says. "Call us immediately to report these damages at 1-866-DOM-HELP or 1-866-366-4357."
Road closures
Road conditions are treacherous. Prince William County police are continuing to urge residents to stay off the roads if possible.
The county is reporting five road closures as of 10:30 a.m., including:
- Dale Boulevard at Darbydale Avenue
- Purcell Road at Vista Brooke Drive
- Dumfries Road at Purcell Branch Court
- Yorkshire Lane at Boundary Avenue
- U.S. 29 at Interstate 66
Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
9:22 a.m.: Officials are urging residents to stay off the roads this morning if possible, as snow continues to fall across Prince William County and conditions deteriorate. The county is reporting at least six road closures, including major thoroughfares such as Dale Boulevard in Dale City and U.S. 29 and Interstate 66.
As of 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, Prince William County officials reported road closures at:
- Dale Boulevard at Forestdale Avenue
- Dale Boulevard at Darbydale Avenue
- Purcell Road at Vista Brooke Drive
- Dumfries Road at Purcell Branch Court
- Yorkshire Lane at Boundary Avenue
- U.S. 29 at Interstate 66
Heavy snow is expected to fall throughout the day until 4 p.m. Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park is forecast to receive 5 to 10 inches of snow with the heaviest amounts expected south of U.S. 50.
The heaviest snow will fall through early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
“Plan on snow covered and slippery roads, making travel difficult,” the latest weather advisory says.
Visibility will be reduced to below one-half mile at times in heavier bands of snow. Those who must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency, the weather service says.
Power outages
So far, power outages in Prince William County are limited. About 104 people are without power in the mid-county area north of Hoadly Road, according to the Dominion Power outage map.
Dominion is reporting about 40,000 customers without power across the state, with about 24,000 of those being in Northern Virginia. Most of the outages are in Fairfax and Stafford counties.
Stay with Prince William Times for updates
