UPDATED: Montclair victims found 2 miles from site of the shooting, suspects still at large

Prince William County police have released a few more details about a May 21 double shooting in Montclair. The two victims were located about 2.5 miles away from where the shots were fired, according to police.
Police have yet to announce an arrest in the incident, which left the two male victims, ages 19 and 20, with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to an expanded police report released Monday by Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Officers were called to Montclair at about 9:25 p.m. Friday, May 21, after a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Lake Montclair Center shopping area at 5061 Waterway Drive, Carr said in a news release.
While responding, officers received information that an involved vehicle was in the area of Waterway and Golf Club drives, more than 2 miles away from the shopping center.
When officers located the vehicle, they found the two men suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and rendered aid until rescue personnel arrived. The two were then transported to an area hospital for further treatment, Carr said in a news release.
The investigation revealed that the shooting took place in the shopping center parking lot, and that both the suspects and the victims fled the area after the two victims were hit by bullets.
A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for any other parties involved.
Detectives with the Prince William County Police Department’s violent crimes bureau are investigating to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
