UPDATED: Missing Woodbridge woman, 82, found safe, police say

UPDATED: A missing Woodbridge woman reported missing and endangered Saturday, Dec. 11, has been located and is safe, according to Prince William County police.
Police issued a missing and endangered adult alert late Saturday night to report that Barbara Heitzmann, 82, had been missing since about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
At about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, police announced that Heitzmann had been located and is safe, according to Officer Richard Appau, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
