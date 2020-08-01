UPDATED: The 14-year-old Woodbridge girl who Prince William police declared missing Friday has been found and is safe, according to Prince William County police.
Police issued a statement early Saturday morning that Asjha Elaine Wakefield, who was reported as missing and endangered on July 31, was located and is safe.
