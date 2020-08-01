Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.