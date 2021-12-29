UPDATED: Missing Woodbridge girl, 12, found safe, police say

A 12-year-old Woodbridge girl whom police said may have left home in her family's car on Tuesday, Dec. 28, has been located and is safe, Prince William County police said Wednesday night.
Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, police announced they were looking for Daniella Elizabeth Ayala Portillo, 12, who left her residence on Rope Drive in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.
Daniella was believed to be in possession of the family’s 2007 gold Toyota Camry with Virginia tags: UTE-7727, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a police spokesman.
At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, police reported that Daniella had been found and was safe, Perok said in a news release.
Daniella was located by Anne Arundel County police. It's not clear whether her family's car was also located. The vehicle may have been driven by a friend of the girl's, Perok said in an email.
Attempts to reach Anne Arundel police for more details was not immediately successful Wednesday night.
