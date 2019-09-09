UPDATE: Anthony Brian Carter, Jr., who was reported as missing and endangered last night, was located and is safe, Prince William County police said Tuesday morning.
ORIGINAL POST:
The Prince William County police are asking the public's help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Anthony Brian Carter Jr., 16, of Manassas.
Carter was last seen on Monday, Sept. 9. It is believed Carter left voluntarily and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered, according to a police news release.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
Anthony Brian Carter Jr. is described as a black male, 16, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 143 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, black shoes, and a black hoodie.
