UPDATED: Missing Manassas teen found safe

Joanna Fernanda Vargas, a 16-year-old Manassas girl who was deemed missing and endangered earlier this week, has been found and is safe, according to police.
The Prince William County appealed for the public's help on Tuesday, Feb. 15, in an effort to find Joanna, who was last seen leaving her home on Monday, Feb. 14.
On Friday, Feb. 18, police announced that Joanna had been located and is safe, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.
