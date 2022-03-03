UPDATED: A Manassas teen declared missing and endangered Thursday has been located and is safe, according to Prince William County police.
Police announced early Thursday morning they were looking for Michelle Sotelo, 17, who was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, leaving her residence on Abingdon Court in the Manassas area of Prince William County.
By about 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon, police announced that Michelle had been found and is safe, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokesman.
