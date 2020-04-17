UPDATED: Richard Lee Brooks, of the Manassas area, who was reported missing and endangered Friday morning, has been located and is safe, according to First Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
UPDATED: Missing Manassas area man found safe
- Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
