UPDATED: The body of a 24-year-old man who was reported missing Friday was found Sunday night in a vehicle parked in the City of Manassas.
Officers were called to the 8300 block of Plantation Lane at about 10:52 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, for a report of a deceased man inside a vehicle, said Officer Sarah Maroney, spokeswoman for the City of Manassas Police Department.
The man was identified as Eddie Daniel Munoz of Manassas, Maroney said in a news release.
The cause of death is not known at this time, and an autopsy was scheduled for Monday.
Munoz was reported missing and endangered on Friday, Feb. 21, out of Prince William County. More information will be released as it becomes available, the release said.
This is a developing story. Please stay with PrinceWilliamTimes.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.