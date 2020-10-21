A Bristow teen whom police declared missing and endangered Tuesday has been located and is safe, Prince William County police said Wednesday.
Police had been looking for Maquan “Lul Quan” Omari McCray, 17, of Bristow, who went missing on Monday, Oct. 19.
Maquan has since been located and is safe, Prince William County police announced via social media at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
