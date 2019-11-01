The body of a man who suffered from Alzheimer's disease and was reported missing Thursday afternoon was located Friday afternoon a few blocks from his Bristow home, according to police.
Abdul Satar Musawir, 69, was last seen walking in the area of Magic Springs Way and Acadia Park Drive at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
He was found deceased at 2:17 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in the area of Acadia Park Drive near a retaining pond, according to Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
At this time, there are no signs of foul play or need for public concern, Perok said.
Police were actively searching for Mr. Musawir Friday morning and put out an alert asking for people in the area to check their decks and outbuildings. Community members were asked to join in a search effort at about noon.
Original report: Prince William County police are in the area of Sudley Manor Drive and Linton Hall road this morning, searching for a resident who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease and has been missing from his Bristow home since 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Residents of neighborhoods in the vicinity are being asked to check their properties, specifically under decks and inside out buildings, for Abdul Satar Musawir, 69, who lives on Magic Springs Way in Bristow.
Musawir was last seen walking in the area of Magic Springs Way and Acadia Park Drive in the Bristow area, police said.
“Please stay away from walking paths and other main areas. Police are in the area searching for Mr. Musawir,” the police department tweeted Friday morning. “He is not wearing any head coverings.”
Musawir suffers from Alzheimer’s, has trouble hearing, likes to hide and only speaks Farsi, the police announcement said.
Musawir is described as an Asian male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes, gray/white hair and a full beard.
He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue undershirt and gray sweatpants, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-692-6500.
This report has been updated with information from a missing persons alert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.