A 12-year-old Bristow boy who was reported missing and endangered by police earlier Tuesday has been found and is safe, according to police.
Justice Storer, 12, was reported missing after he left his home on Jay Lane in Bristow at about 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. He has since been located, police said.
