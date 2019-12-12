UPDATED: Michelle Jazmine Linares, who was reported as missing and endangered Thursday night, has been located and is safe, according to Prince William County police.
Linares, 11, of Manassas, was last seen in school on Thursday but did not return home, police said Thursday night.
She was considered missing and endangered because of her age, police said.
