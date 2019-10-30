UPDATED: Isabel Hicks, the missing 14-year-old Louisa County girl who was missing since Monday, Oct. 21, and was feared to be in extreme danger, has been found and is safe, according to the Virginia State Police.
Both Hicks and her alleged abductor, Bruce Lynch, 34, were located in Virginia and are safe, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.
Lynch has been taken into custody, Geller said in a news release.
"The Louisa County Sheriff's Office will provide an update shortly," Geller said.
The state police asked that the public be patient for more details as the Louisa County authorities are "still in the midst of the investigation and arrest," Geller said.
Hicks and Lynch were spotted in Montpelier on Monday night, prompting authorities to focus their search in a 2-mile radius in Hanover County, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The AMBER Alert issued for Hicks Friday had said Lynch was believed to be armed with a 9 mm handgun and had "recent suicidal ideations."
The announcement that Hicks and Lynch had been found and the AMBER alert canceled was made at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Hicks disappeared from her Bumpass home sometime early Monday, Oct. 21.
This story will be updated.
Original post: Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER alert for a 14-year-old Bumpass, Virginia, girl who is believed to have been abducted her mother’s ex-boyfriend who is armed and might be suicidal, according to officials.
Isabel Shae Hicks disappeared from her home sometime after 1 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21. She is white with blue eyes and long, straight blond hair. She is about four feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, according to the alert, which was issued Friday night by the state police.
She is believed to have been taken from her home by Bruce William Lynch, 34. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing about 195 pounds and has cross tattoos on both upper arms and a tattoo of “Bruce” on the top of his back. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a beard, police said.
Lynch is believed to be armed with a 9MM handgun and had recent suicidal ideations.
The two may be traveling in a blue 2003 Matrix Toyota with Virginia tags VEM9071. The tags might have been switched to Virginia UXW3614 or 249-9UT.
According to information police have obtained, they might be traveling out of state and staying in areas where they can camp, state police said.
State police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued the alert Friday evening.
An Amber Alert is broadcast across the country to alert citizens as well as police of a missing child. To issue an alert, a law enforcement agency must believe the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death and have investigated enough to eliminate alternative reasons the child could be missing.
FBI agents joined Louisa County Sheriff’s Office deputies earlier this week in looking for Hicks, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Lynch should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees the vehicle, Lynch or Hicks is asked to call the Louisa Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234 or dial 911.
